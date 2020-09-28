By Bill Spinks

The Midlothian Panthers have always shown they have plenty of thunder in their offense. On Friday night in their season opener, they showed they have some lightning, too.

Junior Dillon Lampkins made the most of his varsity debut with two long touchdown runs and a third TD receiving, and the Panthers wore down Fort Worth Brewer in the second half for a 49-17 season-opening victory at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Lampkins finished with 82 rushing yards on eight carries as Midlothian (1-0) amassed 410 total yards on the ground.

"He’s fast and explosive," MHS head coach Doug Wendel said of Lampkins. "We enjoyed having him on JV last year. He’s put on some muscle. He’s still a little bitty guy, but he’s fearless and he runs hard. He can catch well, too."

Seniors Ethan Hill and Nicholas de los Santos bruised their way to touchdown runs as well behind a solid offensive line, and Branton Huffman and David Smith added the icing on the cake with late scores.

At halftime, the MHS coaching staff made defensive adjustments to stop the zone read, and and the moves paid off.

After a tight first half, Brewer started the second half with the ball and drove for a short field goal to cut it to 22-17 at the 8:03 mark of the third quarter. But from that point on, the Panthers controlled the game.

One MHS drive ended with a fumble at the Brewer 4-yard line, but the Panthers forced a punt and drove 47 yards, with de los Santos keeping for the score to make it 28-17 late in the third.

A Xavionte Jackson interception near midfield set up the next touchdown, a 38-yard pass from de los Santos to Lampkins, and the Panthers were off and running.

Even the reserves shined in the final minutes as sophomore De’ago Benson broke off a 65-yard run leading to a Huffman TD, and backup quarterback Smith’s touchdown capped the night.

De los Santos finished with two touchdown passes, one each to Lampkins and Riley Angel, and rushed for 33 yards and a score. Hill finished with 75 bruising yards on the ground.

"We want to be physical; that’s the identity of who we are," Wendel said. "But I feel like we’re more versatile than we’ve ever been with speed on the outside."

For a half, it looked like the visiting Bears would hang with the Panthers.

Lampkins’ 5-yard run to the right side opened the game, but Brewer answered with drives of 70 and 62 yards to take a 14-7 lead at the 1:59 mark of the first quarter on short runs by Montrail Cushionberry and BJ Williams respectively.

However, on the second play of the second quarter, Lampkins struck again as he took a toss left from de los Santos and dashed 33 yards to knot it up at 14-all.

Finally, late in the half, the Panthers went on the march, and with 43 ticks left, de los Santos found a diving Angel at the pylon for the go-ahead TD. The PAT attempt went awry, but holder Angel found Kalenb Tompkins open for the 2-point conversion, making it 22-14 at intermission.

The Panthers will travel to Forney for their second game of the season on Friday night with kickoff at City Bank Stadium set for 7:30 p.m.

"We’ve just got to get better," Wendel said. "That’s all I’m worried about; it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We’ve got to show up Monday and get better, and be ready for district."