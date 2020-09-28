Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 24-26, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 1-3:

UIL

District 11-6A ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Waxahachie;0-0;1-0;34;7

Duncanville;0-0;1-0;60;0

Waco High;0-0;1-0;32;23

Cedar Hill;0-0;0-0;0;0

DeSoto;0-0;0-0;0;0

Waco Midway;0-0;0-1;14;31

M. Lake Ridge;0-0;0-1;14;28

Mansfield;0-0;0-1;7;37

Thursday, Sept. 24

Mans. Timberview 28, Mans. Lake Ridge 14

Friday, Sept. 25

Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7

Arlington 37, Mansfield 7

Round Rock 31, Waco Midway 14

Duncanville 60, FW Nolan Catholic 0

Waco High 32, West Mesquite 23

(Cedar Hill, DeSoto bye)

Thursday, Oct. 1

Mansfield vs. Arlington Bowie at Globe Life Park

Friday, Oct. 2

Arlington Lamar at Waxahachie

Mans. Summit at Mans. Lake Ridge

Cedar Hill at Arlington

Duncanville at South Oak Cliff

Waco High at Hutto

Austin Westlake at Waco Midway

Converse Judson at DeSoto

District 4-5A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Midlothian;0-0;1-0;49;17

Coll. Heritage;0-0;1-0;48;24

Burl. Centennial;0-0;1-0;38;34

Richland;0-0;1-0;36;3

Mans. Legacy;0-0;1-0;31;17

Mans. Summit;0-0;0-0;0;0

Birdville;0-0;0-0;0;0

Red Oak;0-0;0-1;21;52

Thursday, Sept. 24

Burl. Centennial 38, Burleson 34

Friday, Sept. 25

Midlothian 49, FW Brewer 17

Ennis 52, Red Oak 21

Mans. Legacy 31, Trophy Club Nelson 17

Birdville at Everman, canceled, COVID-19

Richland 36, Haltom 3

(Mans. Summit bye)

Saturday, Sept. 26

Coll. Heritage 48, Grapevine 24

Thursday, Oct. 1

Northwest Eaton at Mans. Legacy

Richland at FW Paschal

Friday, Oct. 2

Midlothian at Forney

Mans. Timberview at Red Oak (HC)

Burl. Centennial vs. Wolfforth Frenship at Sweetwater

Coll. Heritage at Saginaw Boswell

Mans. Summit at Mans. Lake Ridge

Birdville at Haltom, canceled, COVID-19

District 8-5A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Ennis;0-0;1-0;52;21

Royse City;0-0;1-0;55;38

Crandall;0-0;1-0;38;25

Greenville;0-0;1-0;34;18

North Forney;0-0;1-0;34;31

Corsicana;0-0;1-0;28;21

Forney;0-0;0-1;15;31

Sulphur Springs;0-0;0-1;10;38

Thursday, Sept. 24

North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31

Friday, Sept. 25

Ennis 52, Red Oak 21

Corsicana 28, The Colony 21

Crandall 38, Jacksonville 25

Whitehouse 31, Forney 15

Greenville 34, Henderson 18

Royse City 55, Frisco Centennial 38

Frisco Wakeland 38, Sulphur Springs 10

Thursday, Oct. 1

Little Elm at North Forney

Friday, Oct. 2

Corsicana at Frisco Lebanon Trail

Longview Pine Tree at Crandall

Midlothian at Forney (HC)

Frisco Liberty at Greenville

Whitehouse at Royse City

Lovejoy at Sulphur Springs

(Ennis bye)

District 5-4A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Waco La Vega;0-0;3-1;61;65

Mid. Heritage;0-0;3-2;129;112

Stephenville;0-0;2-3;199;232

Brownwood;0-0;2-3;115;155

Alvarado;0-0;2-3;72;187

Life Waxahachie;0-0;1-3;89;161

Thursday, Sept. 24

Springtown 24, Mid. Heritage 17, (OT)

Stephenville 46, Dumas 33

Friday, Sept. 25

Liberty-Eylau 49, Life Waxahachie 21

Abilene Wylie 28, Brownwood 7

Alvarado 38, Gainesville 28

(Waco La Vega bye)

Friday, Oct. 2

Alvarado at Mid. Heritage*

Life Waxahachie at Waco La Vega*

Stephenville at Brownwood*

District 5-4A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Glen Rose;0-0;4-0;166;69

Hillsboro;0-0;3-1;87;42

Godley;0-0;3-2;185;140

Ferris;0-0;2-2;59;79

Venus;0-0;0-5;54;235

Friday, Sept. 25

Ferris at Canton, canceled, COVID-19

Sanger 54, Venus 6

Glen Rose 51, Decatur 27

Godley 47, FW South Hills 0

(Hillsboro bye)

Friday, Oct. 2

Ferris at Bridgeport

Canton at Hillsboro

Glen Rose at Mineral Wells

Krum at Venus (HC)

Godley at Aubrey

District 7-3A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Grandview;1-0;4-0;149;51

Whitney;1-0;2-3;130;145

Dallas A+ ;0-0;1-0;34;21

West;0-0;3-1;136;68

Dallas Madison;0-0;0-0;0;0

Maypearl;0-1;4-1;134;89

Life Oak Cliff;0-1;0-3;35;50

Friday, Sept. 25

Grandview 56, Maypearl 13*

Whitney 36. Life Oak Cliff 21*

(Dallas A+, Dallas Madison, West bye)

Friday, Oct. 2

Maypearl at Dallas Madison*

Whitney at Grandview*

Life Oak Cliff at West*

Dallas A+ at Dallas Conrad

District 7-3A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Edgewood;1-0;3-2;168;170

Blooming Grove;1-0;3-2;70;68

Rice;1-0;2-3;72;134

Dallas Gateway;0-0;2-1;106;74

Palmer;0-1;4-1;178;102

Scurry-Rosser;0-1;2-2;83;127

Mildred;0-1;2-3;44;132

Friday, Sept. 25

Rice 29, Palmer 28, (OT)*

Blooming Grove 14, Mildred 6*

Edgewood 49, Scurry-Rosser 21*

(Dallas Gateway bye)

Friday, Oct. 2

Mildred at Palmer*

Rice at Dallas Gateway*

Edgewood at Blooming Grove*

(Scurry-Rosser bye)

District 8-2A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Italy;0-0;3-0;123;13

Dawson;0-0;3-2;178;82

Marlin;0-0;1-2;76;80

Cayuga;0-0;1-3;84;108

Kerens;0-0;1-4;38;55

Axtell;0-0;0-4;34;208

Friday, Sept. 25

Chilton 6, Kerens 0

Cayuga at Jewett Leon, canceled, COVID-19

Wortham at Marlin, canceled, COVID-19

Dawson 55, Hubbard 0

(Italy, Axtell bye)

Friday, Oct. 2

Kerens at Dawson*

Axtell at Cayuga*

(Italy, Marlin bye)

District 11-1A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Bynum;0-0;2-2;175;150

Blum;0-0;2-2;172;156

Avalon;0-0;1-3;178;181

Covington;0-0;1-3;121;163

Milford;0-0;0-3;42;124

Friday, Sept. 25

Jonesboro 59, Milford 14

Avalon 53, Arlington TLCA 6

Bynum 42, Mount Calm 7

May 74, Blum 28

Covington 65, Walnut Springs 43

Friday, Oct. 2

FW THESA at Milford

Avalon at Gholson

Blum at Abbott

Bynum at Cranfills Gap

Covington at Penelope