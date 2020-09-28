



SPRINGTOWN — Heritage High School took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s non-district football game at Porcupine Stadium. But Springtown rallied to force overtime, then pulled out a 24-17 decision for the Jaguars’ second loss of the season.

Springtown’s Matthew Lockard returned a punt for 28 yards to set up a 27-yard field goal by Brendan Hall to tie the game at the end of regulation.

The Porcupines got the ball first in the extra period, and Dylan Davis scampered in from a yard out to give Springtown (4-1) the lead. Needing seven points to extend the game, Heritage’s possession ended on two runs for lost yardage and an incomplete pass, giving the Porcupines the win.

Latray Miller led Heritage (3-2) with a game-high 153 rushing yards on 17 carries and a score. Daelin Rader was 10 of 17 passing for 53 yards and one interception but also ran for 89 yards on nine rushes, including a 62-yard rushing touchdown. Cullen Stone also contributed in the ground game, carrying the ball 15 times for 52 yards.

Haydon Wiginton caught five passes for 26 yards, while Carter Wilkerson gained 23 yards on three receptions. Calvin Duggins connected on a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter to give Heritage a 17-7 lead.

Rader’s 62-yard run in the first quarter opened the scoring, then Miller made it 14-0 with a 2-yard plunge in the second quarter. But with 4:54 left in the first half, Springtown’s Camden Chesney tossed to Lockard from 12 yards out to make it a 14-7 game at the break.

Antonio Pride Jr. recorded an interception and SirLuke Tante added a sack for the Jags.

HHS will open District 5-4A (I) play at MISD Multipurpose Stadium this Friday against Alvarado. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Next Friday, Oct. 9, is homecoming for the Jags, with Brownwood as the opponent.