Mirror report

The Midlothian High School volleyball team overcame a first-set loss on their home court and went on to defeat Aledo in four sets, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13, on Friday afternoon in their final prep for district play.

On Tuesday night of last week, the Waxahachie Lady Indians traveled to Midlothian and battled their way to a marathon five-set victory over the Lady Panthers, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10, to hand MHS its first match setback of the year.

The Lady Indians took the court hours after learning of the passing of schoolmate Austin Elbert from injuries suffered in a horrific accident on U.S. Highway 287 the day before. Members of Midlothian’s volleyball team wore green ribbons on their socks in his honor.

MHS also took on Keller Timber Creek in the dual match and won in five sets, 23-25, 25-20, 25-7, 22-25, 15-12.

The Lady Panthers (5-1) were slated to open District 14-5A action on Tuesday at home against Ennis. They will host Red Oak on Friday at 5 p.m., then will step out of district on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with a trip to Arlington High. Next Tuesday, the Lady Panthers will travel to Corsicana.