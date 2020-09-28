





Keila Finnestad's college cross-country debut went well.

The Midlothian High School graduate placed fourth among the University of Arkansas at Little Rock women in the University of Central Arkansas Open 5K. The freshman, who was 24th overall, finished in 20 minutes, 42.9 seconds.

"I was really happy with my first race," she said. "I've never had a time this fast before this early in the season."

"Absolutely it was nerve-racking. It was comforting I had some other teammates in the same position as me," she said.

Finnestad started the race staying with teammates who were in her time range. She said she did not follow the quick pace of the leaders so as to not burn herself out early, advice from cross country assistant coach Alan Webb. "I had to hold myself back from going all out," she said.

She kept sight of runners within reach of passing and said she was able to pass two of three she had her eye on near the finish.

"She did a fantastic job. She's really looking good," Webb said. "I'm excited about the long term."

Over the summer Finnestad gradually increased her weekly mileage from the 25 miles she ran in high school to the 40 when she reported to school. She said she plans to compete in the 5K, mile and two mile during the track and field season.

Sterling College (Kan.) senior Brianna Dorsey scored the team's lone goal in a loss to McPherson College. The starting forward played for Midlothian.

Maycol Reyes is a forward for University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Last year the former Panther had nine goals and seven assists for Hill College, where he was an all-conference selection.

Also from Midlothian High, Logan Ross of Ottawa University (Kan.) competed with Eric Czapinski in the C doubles bracket at the Tiger Jinx Tournament. They finished in sixth place with a 2-2 record. Their victories were 8-1 and 8-5 decisions. Ross is the lone freshman on the squad.

