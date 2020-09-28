



The Heritage High School Jaguars were tested in the final two sets, but came away with a 25-17, 25-22, 28-26 home sweep over Life Waxahachie on Tuesday to stay perfect in District 11-4A play.

Elizabeth Schmidt led HHS with 11 kills, three aces, two blocks, while Hayden Brunson had 18 assists and seven digs, Kensey Clifton contributed 13 assists, Emilee Casey added three blocks and Grace Sweeney finished with nine digs.

Heritage (9-8, 5-0) had a district bye on Friday and was scheduled to travel to Venus on Tuesday to end the first leg of district play. A previously-scheduled non-district match at Decatur on Friday was called off.

The Jags will host Hillsboro for a district match on Friday with first serve scheduled for 4:30 p.m. They will then travel to Ferris next Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. start.