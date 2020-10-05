Monday

Oct 5, 2020 at 3:10 PM


Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 1-3, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 8-10:


UIL


District 11-6A Dist All PF PA


Duncanville 0-0 2-0 128 3


DeSoto 0-0 1-0 37 0


Cedar Hill 0-0 1-0 28 21


Waxahachie 0-0 1-1 41 26


Waco High 0-0 1-1 53 58


Mansfield 0-0 0-2 28 66


M. Lake Ridge 0-0 0-2 20 61


Waco Midway 0-0 0-2 14 87


Thursday, Oct. 1


Arlington Bowie 29, Mansfield 21


Friday, Oct. 2


Arlington Lamar 19, Waxahachie 7


Mans. Summit 33, Mans. Lake Ridge 6


Cedar Hill 28, Arlington 21


Duncanville 68, South Oak Cliff 3


Hutto 35, Waco High 21


Austin Westlake 56, Waco Midway 0


DeSoto 37, Converse Judson 0


Thursday, Oct. 8


Mans. Lake Ridge at Denton Guyer


Friday, Oct. 9


Waxahachie at Ennis


Allen at Cedar Hill


South Grand Prairie at Waco Midway


Prosper at DeSoto


Mansfield at Mans. Summit


Killeen at Waco High


Saturday, Oct. 10


Duncanville vs. IMG Academy at Globe Life Park


District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA


Midlothian 0-0 2-0 98 30


Richland 0-0 2-0 89 3


Coll. Heritage 0-0 1-0 48 24


Mans. Summit 0-0 1-0 33 6


Burl. Centennial 0-0 1-1 80 83


Mans. Legacy 0-0 1-1 38 34


Birdville 0-0 0-0 0 0


Red Oak 0-0 0-1 21 52


Thursday, Oct. 1


Northwest Eaton 17, Mans. Legacy 7


Richland 53, FW Paschal 0


Friday, Oct. 2


Midlothian 49, Forney 13


Mans. Summit 33, Mans. Lake Ridge 6


Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burl. Centennial 42


Mans. Timberview at Red Oak, canceled, COVID-19


Coll. Heritage at Saginaw Boswell, canceled, COVID-19


Birdville at Haltom, canceled, COVID-19


Thursday, Oct. 8


WF Rider at Midlothian (HC)


Friday, Oct. 9


Red Oak at Copperas Cove, canceled, COVID-19


Saginaw Boswell at Burl. Centennial


Mans. Legacy at North Crowley


Mansfield at Mans. Summit


Crowley at Birdville


Richland at Keller Timber Creek


(Coll. Heritage bye)


District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA


North Forney 0-0 2-0 64 45


Ennis 0-0 1-0 52 21


Royse City 0-0 1-1 75 60


Crandall 0-0 1-1 66 88


Corsicana 0-0 1-1 59 55


Greenville 0-0 1-1 54 57


Forney 0-0 0-2 28 80


Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-2 23 86


Friday, Oct. 2


Keller Fossil Ridge at Ennis, canceled, COVID-19


Midlothian 49, Forney 13


Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Corsicana 31


Longview Pine Tree 63, Crandall 28


Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20


Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20


Lovejoy 48, Sulphur Springs 13


North Forney 30, Little Elm 14


Friday, Oct. 9


Waxahachie at Ennis


Corsicana at Whitehouse


Joshua at Crandall


Forney at Texarkana Texas High


Mount Pleasant at Greenville


North Forney at FW Brewer


Royse City at Wylie East


Hallsville at Sulphur Springs (HC)


District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA


Waco La Vega 1-0 4-1 123 65


Mid. Heritage 1-0 4-2 185 135


Stephenville 1-0 3-3 258 266


Brownwood 0-1 2-4 149 214


Alvarado 0-1 2-4 95 243


Life Waxahachie 0-1 1-4 89 223


Friday, Oct. 2


Mid. Heritage 56, Alvarado 23*


Waco La Vega 62, Life Waxahachie 0*


Stephenville 59, Brownwood 34*


Friday, Oct. 9


Brownwood at Mid. Heritage* (HC)


Alvarado at Life Waxahachie*


Waco La Vega at Stephenville*


District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA


Glen Rose 0-0 5-0 228 86


Hillsboro 0-0 3-2 94 62


Godley 0-0 3-3 227 185


Ferris 0-0 2-2 59 79


Venus 0-0 0-6 83 298


Friday, Oct. 2


Ferris at Bridgeport, canceled, COVID-19


Canton 20, Hillsboro 7


Glen Rose 62, Mineral Wells 17


Krum 63, Venus 29


Aubrey 45, Godley 42


Thursday, Oct. 8


Ferris at Dallas Hillcrest


Friday, Oct. 9


Glen Rose at Godley*


Venus at Hillsboro*


District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA


Grandview 2-0 5-0 214 59


Whitney 1-1 2-4 138 210


West 1-0 4-1 191 68


Dallas Madison 1-0 1-0 35 19


Dallas A+ 0-0 1-0 34 21


Maypearl 0-2 4-2 153 124


Life Oak Cliff 0-2 0-4 35 105


Friday, Oct. 2


Grandview 65, Whitney 8*


West 55, Life Oak Cliff 0*


Dallas Conrad 46, Dallas A+ 0


Saturday, Oct. 3


Dallas Madison 35, Maypearl 19*


Friday, Oct. 9


Life Oak Cliff at Maypearl*


Grandview at Dallas A+*


West at Whitney*


(Dallas Madison bye)


District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA


Blooming Grove 2-0 4-2 88 83


Rice 2-0 3-3 122 147


Palmer 1-1 5-1 236 115


Edgewood 1-1 3-3 183 188


Dallas Gateway 0-1 2-2 119 124


Scurry-Rosser 0-1 2-2 83 127


Mildred 0-2 2-4 57 190


Friday, Oct. 2


Palmer 58, Mildred 13*


Rice 50, Dallas Gateway 13*


Blooming Grove 18, Edgewood 15*


(Scurry-Rosser bye)


Friday, Oct. 9


Palmer at Edgewood*


Dallas Gateway at Mildred* (HC)


Blooming Grove at Scurry-Rosser*


(Rice bye)


District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA


Kerens 1-0 2-4 59 68


Italy 0-0 3-1 137 34


Marlin 0-0 1-2 76 80


Cayuga 0-0 1-3 84 108


Axtell 0-0 0-4 34 208


Dawson 0-1 3-3 191 103


Friday, Oct. 2


Kerens 21, Dawson 13*


Farwell 21, Italy 14


(Axtell, Cayuga bye)


Friday, Oct. 9


Italy at Kerens*


Dawson at Axtell* (HC)


Marlin at Cayuga*


District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA


Bynum 0-0 3-2 224 192


Avalon 0-0 2-3 223 181


Blum 0-0 2-3 200 229


Covington 0-0 2-3 176 189


Milford 0-0 0-4 64 152


Friday, Oct. 2


FW THESA 28, Milford 22


Avalon 45, Gholson 0


Abbott 73, Blum 28


Bynum 49, Cranfills Gap 42


Covington 55, Penelope 26


Friday, Oct. 9


Avalon at Covington*


Milford at Bynum*


(Blum bye)


TAPPS


District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA


Ovilla Christian 1-0 2-0 114 13


Waco Live Oak 1-0 2-0 151 90


Waco Vanguard 1-0 2-0 78 6


Plano Coram Deo 0-0 0-2 72 142


McK. Cornerstone 0-1 1-1 146 135


x-Kenn. Fellowship 0-1 0-1 0 46


Rockwall Heritage 0-1 0-1 0 48


y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0


x-Division I


y-canceled season


Friday, Oct. 2


Ovilla Christian 46, Kenn. Fellowship 0*


Waco Live Oak 88, McK. Cornerstone 68*


Waco Vanguard 48, Rockwall Heritage 0*


Fred. Heritage 56, Plano Coram Deo 6


Friday, Oct. 9


Ovilla Christian at Plano Coram Deo*


Kenn. Fellowship at Rockwall Heritage*


Waco Live Oak at Waco Vanguard*


McK. Cornerstone at Garland Christian