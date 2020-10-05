Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 1-3, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 8-10:
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Duncanville 0-0 2-0 128 3
DeSoto 0-0 1-0 37 0
Cedar Hill 0-0 1-0 28 21
Waxahachie 0-0 1-1 41 26
Waco High 0-0 1-1 53 58
Mansfield 0-0 0-2 28 66
M. Lake Ridge 0-0 0-2 20 61
Waco Midway 0-0 0-2 14 87
Thursday, Oct. 1
Arlington Bowie 29, Mansfield 21
Friday, Oct. 2
Arlington Lamar 19, Waxahachie 7
Mans. Summit 33, Mans. Lake Ridge 6
Cedar Hill 28, Arlington 21
Duncanville 68, South Oak Cliff 3
Hutto 35, Waco High 21
Austin Westlake 56, Waco Midway 0
DeSoto 37, Converse Judson 0
Thursday, Oct. 8
Mans. Lake Ridge at Denton Guyer
Friday, Oct. 9
Waxahachie at Ennis
Allen at Cedar Hill
South Grand Prairie at Waco Midway
Prosper at DeSoto
Mansfield at Mans. Summit
Killeen at Waco High
Saturday, Oct. 10
Duncanville vs. IMG Academy at Globe Life Park
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Midlothian 0-0 2-0 98 30
Richland 0-0 2-0 89 3
Coll. Heritage 0-0 1-0 48 24
Mans. Summit 0-0 1-0 33 6
Burl. Centennial 0-0 1-1 80 83
Mans. Legacy 0-0 1-1 38 34
Birdville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Red Oak 0-0 0-1 21 52
Thursday, Oct. 1
Northwest Eaton 17, Mans. Legacy 7
Richland 53, FW Paschal 0
Friday, Oct. 2
Midlothian 49, Forney 13
Mans. Summit 33, Mans. Lake Ridge 6
Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burl. Centennial 42
Mans. Timberview at Red Oak, canceled, COVID-19
Coll. Heritage at Saginaw Boswell, canceled, COVID-19
Birdville at Haltom, canceled, COVID-19
Thursday, Oct. 8
WF Rider at Midlothian (HC)
Friday, Oct. 9
Red Oak at Copperas Cove, canceled, COVID-19
Saginaw Boswell at Burl. Centennial
Mans. Legacy at North Crowley
Mansfield at Mans. Summit
Crowley at Birdville
Richland at Keller Timber Creek
(Coll. Heritage bye)
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
North Forney 0-0 2-0 64 45
Ennis 0-0 1-0 52 21
Royse City 0-0 1-1 75 60
Crandall 0-0 1-1 66 88
Corsicana 0-0 1-1 59 55
Greenville 0-0 1-1 54 57
Forney 0-0 0-2 28 80
Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-2 23 86
Friday, Oct. 2
Keller Fossil Ridge at Ennis, canceled, COVID-19
Midlothian 49, Forney 13
Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Corsicana 31
Longview Pine Tree 63, Crandall 28
Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20
Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20
Lovejoy 48, Sulphur Springs 13
North Forney 30, Little Elm 14
Friday, Oct. 9
Waxahachie at Ennis
Corsicana at Whitehouse
Joshua at Crandall
Forney at Texarkana Texas High
Mount Pleasant at Greenville
North Forney at FW Brewer
Royse City at Wylie East
Hallsville at Sulphur Springs (HC)
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Waco La Vega 1-0 4-1 123 65
Mid. Heritage 1-0 4-2 185 135
Stephenville 1-0 3-3 258 266
Brownwood 0-1 2-4 149 214
Alvarado 0-1 2-4 95 243
Life Waxahachie 0-1 1-4 89 223
Friday, Oct. 2
Mid. Heritage 56, Alvarado 23*
Waco La Vega 62, Life Waxahachie 0*
Stephenville 59, Brownwood 34*
Friday, Oct. 9
Brownwood at Mid. Heritage* (HC)
Alvarado at Life Waxahachie*
Waco La Vega at Stephenville*
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Glen Rose 0-0 5-0 228 86
Hillsboro 0-0 3-2 94 62
Godley 0-0 3-3 227 185
Ferris 0-0 2-2 59 79
Venus 0-0 0-6 83 298
Friday, Oct. 2
Ferris at Bridgeport, canceled, COVID-19
Canton 20, Hillsboro 7
Glen Rose 62, Mineral Wells 17
Krum 63, Venus 29
Aubrey 45, Godley 42
Thursday, Oct. 8
Ferris at Dallas Hillcrest
Friday, Oct. 9
Glen Rose at Godley*
Venus at Hillsboro*
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
Grandview 2-0 5-0 214 59
Whitney 1-1 2-4 138 210
West 1-0 4-1 191 68
Dallas Madison 1-0 1-0 35 19
Dallas A+ 0-0 1-0 34 21
Maypearl 0-2 4-2 153 124
Life Oak Cliff 0-2 0-4 35 105
Friday, Oct. 2
Grandview 65, Whitney 8*
West 55, Life Oak Cliff 0*
Dallas Conrad 46, Dallas A+ 0
Saturday, Oct. 3
Dallas Madison 35, Maypearl 19*
Friday, Oct. 9
Life Oak Cliff at Maypearl*
Grandview at Dallas A+*
West at Whitney*
(Dallas Madison bye)
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Blooming Grove 2-0 4-2 88 83
Rice 2-0 3-3 122 147
Palmer 1-1 5-1 236 115
Edgewood 1-1 3-3 183 188
Dallas Gateway 0-1 2-2 119 124
Scurry-Rosser 0-1 2-2 83 127
Mildred 0-2 2-4 57 190
Friday, Oct. 2
Palmer 58, Mildred 13*
Rice 50, Dallas Gateway 13*
Blooming Grove 18, Edgewood 15*
(Scurry-Rosser bye)
Friday, Oct. 9
Palmer at Edgewood*
Dallas Gateway at Mildred* (HC)
Blooming Grove at Scurry-Rosser*
(Rice bye)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Kerens 1-0 2-4 59 68
Italy 0-0 3-1 137 34
Marlin 0-0 1-2 76 80
Cayuga 0-0 1-3 84 108
Axtell 0-0 0-4 34 208
Dawson 0-1 3-3 191 103
Friday, Oct. 2
Kerens 21, Dawson 13*
Farwell 21, Italy 14
(Axtell, Cayuga bye)
Friday, Oct. 9
Italy at Kerens*
Dawson at Axtell* (HC)
Marlin at Cayuga*
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Bynum 0-0 3-2 224 192
Avalon 0-0 2-3 223 181
Blum 0-0 2-3 200 229
Covington 0-0 2-3 176 189
Milford 0-0 0-4 64 152
Friday, Oct. 2
FW THESA 28, Milford 22
Avalon 45, Gholson 0
Abbott 73, Blum 28
Bynum 49, Cranfills Gap 42
Covington 55, Penelope 26
Friday, Oct. 9
Avalon at Covington*
Milford at Bynum*
(Blum bye)
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Ovilla Christian 1-0 2-0 114 13
Waco Live Oak 1-0 2-0 151 90
Waco Vanguard 1-0 2-0 78 6
Plano Coram Deo 0-0 0-2 72 142
McK. Cornerstone 0-1 1-1 146 135
x-Kenn. Fellowship 0-1 0-1 0 46
Rockwall Heritage 0-1 0-1 0 48
y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0
x-Division I
y-canceled season
Friday, Oct. 2
Ovilla Christian 46, Kenn. Fellowship 0*
Waco Live Oak 88, McK. Cornerstone 68*
Waco Vanguard 48, Rockwall Heritage 0*
Fred. Heritage 56, Plano Coram Deo 6
Friday, Oct. 9
Ovilla Christian at Plano Coram Deo*
Kenn. Fellowship at Rockwall Heritage*
Waco Live Oak at Waco Vanguard*
McK. Cornerstone at Garland Christian