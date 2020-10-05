Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 1-3, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 8-10:

UIL

District 11-6A Dist All PF PA

Duncanville 0-0 2-0 128 3

DeSoto 0-0 1-0 37 0

Cedar Hill 0-0 1-0 28 21

Waxahachie 0-0 1-1 41 26

Waco High 0-0 1-1 53 58

Mansfield 0-0 0-2 28 66

M. Lake Ridge 0-0 0-2 20 61

Waco Midway 0-0 0-2 14 87

Thursday, Oct. 1

Arlington Bowie 29, Mansfield 21

Friday, Oct. 2

Arlington Lamar 19, Waxahachie 7

Mans. Summit 33, Mans. Lake Ridge 6

Cedar Hill 28, Arlington 21

Duncanville 68, South Oak Cliff 3

Hutto 35, Waco High 21

Austin Westlake 56, Waco Midway 0

DeSoto 37, Converse Judson 0

Thursday, Oct. 8

Mans. Lake Ridge at Denton Guyer

Friday, Oct. 9

Waxahachie at Ennis

Allen at Cedar Hill

South Grand Prairie at Waco Midway

Prosper at DeSoto

Mansfield at Mans. Summit

Killeen at Waco High

Saturday, Oct. 10

Duncanville vs. IMG Academy at Globe Life Park

District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA

Midlothian 0-0 2-0 98 30

Richland 0-0 2-0 89 3

Coll. Heritage 0-0 1-0 48 24

Mans. Summit 0-0 1-0 33 6

Burl. Centennial 0-0 1-1 80 83

Mans. Legacy 0-0 1-1 38 34

Birdville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Red Oak 0-0 0-1 21 52

Thursday, Oct. 1

Northwest Eaton 17, Mans. Legacy 7

Richland 53, FW Paschal 0

Friday, Oct. 2

Midlothian 49, Forney 13

Mans. Summit 33, Mans. Lake Ridge 6

Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burl. Centennial 42

Mans. Timberview at Red Oak, canceled, COVID-19

Coll. Heritage at Saginaw Boswell, canceled, COVID-19

Birdville at Haltom, canceled, COVID-19

Thursday, Oct. 8

WF Rider at Midlothian (HC)

Friday, Oct. 9

Red Oak at Copperas Cove, canceled, COVID-19

Saginaw Boswell at Burl. Centennial

Mans. Legacy at North Crowley

Mansfield at Mans. Summit

Crowley at Birdville

Richland at Keller Timber Creek

(Coll. Heritage bye)

District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

North Forney 0-0 2-0 64 45

Ennis 0-0 1-0 52 21

Royse City 0-0 1-1 75 60

Crandall 0-0 1-1 66 88

Corsicana 0-0 1-1 59 55

Greenville 0-0 1-1 54 57

Forney 0-0 0-2 28 80

Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-2 23 86

Friday, Oct. 2

Keller Fossil Ridge at Ennis, canceled, COVID-19

Midlothian 49, Forney 13

Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Corsicana 31

Longview Pine Tree 63, Crandall 28

Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20

Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20

Lovejoy 48, Sulphur Springs 13

North Forney 30, Little Elm 14

Friday, Oct. 9

Waxahachie at Ennis

Corsicana at Whitehouse

Joshua at Crandall

Forney at Texarkana Texas High

Mount Pleasant at Greenville

North Forney at FW Brewer

Royse City at Wylie East

Hallsville at Sulphur Springs (HC)

District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

Waco La Vega 1-0 4-1 123 65

Mid. Heritage 1-0 4-2 185 135

Stephenville 1-0 3-3 258 266

Brownwood 0-1 2-4 149 214

Alvarado 0-1 2-4 95 243

Life Waxahachie 0-1 1-4 89 223

Friday, Oct. 2

Mid. Heritage 56, Alvarado 23*

Waco La Vega 62, Life Waxahachie 0*

Stephenville 59, Brownwood 34*

Friday, Oct. 9

Brownwood at Mid. Heritage* (HC)

Alvarado at Life Waxahachie*

Waco La Vega at Stephenville*

District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

Glen Rose 0-0 5-0 228 86

Hillsboro 0-0 3-2 94 62

Godley 0-0 3-3 227 185

Ferris 0-0 2-2 59 79

Venus 0-0 0-6 83 298

Friday, Oct. 2

Ferris at Bridgeport, canceled, COVID-19

Canton 20, Hillsboro 7

Glen Rose 62, Mineral Wells 17

Krum 63, Venus 29

Aubrey 45, Godley 42

Thursday, Oct. 8

Ferris at Dallas Hillcrest

Friday, Oct. 9

Glen Rose at Godley*

Venus at Hillsboro*

District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

Grandview 2-0 5-0 214 59

Whitney 1-1 2-4 138 210

West 1-0 4-1 191 68

Dallas Madison 1-0 1-0 35 19

Dallas A+ 0-0 1-0 34 21

Maypearl 0-2 4-2 153 124

Life Oak Cliff 0-2 0-4 35 105

Friday, Oct. 2

Grandview 65, Whitney 8*

West 55, Life Oak Cliff 0*

Dallas Conrad 46, Dallas A+ 0

Saturday, Oct. 3

Dallas Madison 35, Maypearl 19*

Friday, Oct. 9

Life Oak Cliff at Maypearl*

Grandview at Dallas A+*

West at Whitney*

(Dallas Madison bye)

District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

Blooming Grove 2-0 4-2 88 83

Rice 2-0 3-3 122 147

Palmer 1-1 5-1 236 115

Edgewood 1-1 3-3 183 188

Dallas Gateway 0-1 2-2 119 124

Scurry-Rosser 0-1 2-2 83 127

Mildred 0-2 2-4 57 190

Friday, Oct. 2

Palmer 58, Mildred 13*

Rice 50, Dallas Gateway 13*

Blooming Grove 18, Edgewood 15*

(Scurry-Rosser bye)

Friday, Oct. 9

Palmer at Edgewood*

Dallas Gateway at Mildred* (HC)

Blooming Grove at Scurry-Rosser*

(Rice bye)

District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

Kerens 1-0 2-4 59 68

Italy 0-0 3-1 137 34

Marlin 0-0 1-2 76 80

Cayuga 0-0 1-3 84 108

Axtell 0-0 0-4 34 208

Dawson 0-1 3-3 191 103

Friday, Oct. 2

Kerens 21, Dawson 13*

Farwell 21, Italy 14

(Axtell, Cayuga bye)

Friday, Oct. 9

Italy at Kerens*

Dawson at Axtell* (HC)

Marlin at Cayuga*

District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Bynum 0-0 3-2 224 192

Avalon 0-0 2-3 223 181

Blum 0-0 2-3 200 229

Covington 0-0 2-3 176 189

Milford 0-0 0-4 64 152

Friday, Oct. 2

FW THESA 28, Milford 22

Avalon 45, Gholson 0

Abbott 73, Blum 28

Bynum 49, Cranfills Gap 42

Covington 55, Penelope 26

Friday, Oct. 9

Avalon at Covington*

Milford at Bynum*

(Blum bye)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA

Ovilla Christian 1-0 2-0 114 13

Waco Live Oak 1-0 2-0 151 90

Waco Vanguard 1-0 2-0 78 6

Plano Coram Deo 0-0 0-2 72 142

McK. Cornerstone 0-1 1-1 146 135

x-Kenn. Fellowship 0-1 0-1 0 46

Rockwall Heritage 0-1 0-1 0 48

y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0

x-Division I

y-canceled season

Friday, Oct. 2

Ovilla Christian 46, Kenn. Fellowship 0*

Waco Live Oak 88, McK. Cornerstone 68*

Waco Vanguard 48, Rockwall Heritage 0*

Fred. Heritage 56, Plano Coram Deo 6

Friday, Oct. 9

Ovilla Christian at Plano Coram Deo*

Kenn. Fellowship at Rockwall Heritage*

Waco Live Oak at Waco Vanguard*

McK. Cornerstone at Garland Christian