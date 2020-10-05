Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers added three wins to their 2020 volleyball season ledger last week, including two district-opening victories against Ellis County rivals.

The Lady Panthers stayed perfect in District 14-5A play on Friday evening with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 home sweep of a rebuilding Red Oak team. Sophomore Kenna Buchanan led the Lady Panthers with 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while senior Aryn Walton had 31 assists and 10 digs, sophomore Jenna McMichael finished with 23 digs and three aces, and junior Payton Rink added seven kills.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers stepped out of district for a match at Arlington High and rallied to pull out a hard-fought five-set win, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-10. Buchanan finished with 27 kills and 23 digs, while Walton added 10 kills, 21 digs, four blocks and an eye-popping 55 assists. Junior Kennedy King finished with 10 kills and four blocks; sophomore Lauren Safrit also had 12 digs and four blocks; McMichael led the team with 31 digs; and senior Karsyn Curry finished with 19 digs.

The Lady Panthers dominated all three sets as they rolled to a 25-9, 25-6, 25-8 home sweep of Ennis last Tuesday night as both teams opened 14-5A play. Walton grabbed team honors with nine kills and 23 assists, and Curry finished with 19 digs.

MHS (8-1, 2-0) was scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday night. They will host Waco University on Friday at 5 p.m. and will venture to Cleburne next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. as district action continues. They will also slip in another non-district tilt at home against DasCHE at 11 a.m. on Saturday.