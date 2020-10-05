Mirror report

FORNEY — For the second straight week, the Midlothian Panthers used their physical play and offensive dominance to wear down their opponent as they overcame an early deficit and pulled away for a 49-13 non-district victory over the Forney Jackrabbits on Friday night at City Bank Stadium.

The Panthers (2-0) amassed 448 total yards, including almost 300 yards on the ground, and ended the game on a 41-0 scoring run.

Senior Ethan Hill led the way this time with 142 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Dillon Lampkins, Nicholas de los Santos and David Smith each added a rushing TD.

De los Santos was an efficient 6-of-9 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown pass to Xavionte Jackson, who had four receptions for 84 yards.

The Panthers trailed by five points entering the second quarter, but de los Santos’ 13-yard pass to Jackson put MHS in the lead to stay. Before halftime, de los Santos broke loose for a 67-yard dash to pay dirt, and the Panthers led at intermission, 21-13.

Hill added his second touchdown in the third quarter on a 15-yard run, then the Panthers tacked on three more scores in the final 12 minutes to make the final result look like a rout. Hill scored one more time, then Lampkins broke a 30-yarder and Smith ended the tallying with a 41-yard run.

Jayln Phillips led Forney with 11 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown. Jackrabbits quarterback Jake White was 12-of-20 through the air for 113 yards.

After Hill opened the scoring on a 9-yard run, the host Jackrabbits tied the game — but the PAT was blocked and MHS’ Riley Angel returned it the length of the field for two points the other way, keeping the Panthers on top, 8-6.

Forney’s White uncorked a 69-yard run later in the first quarter, giving the Jackrabbits their only lead of the night. From there, the Panthers’ dominance began to take hold.

The Panthers return to MISD Multipurpose Stadium with a Thursday night homecoming game against Wichita Falls Rider at 7 p.m.