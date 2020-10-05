By Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Midlothian Heritage quarterback Daelin Rader amassed 219 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns en route to a 56-23 win over Alvarado on Friday night in the District 5-4A (Division I) opener for both teams.

On the very first play from scrimmage for the Heritage offense, Rader found wide receiver Haydon Wiginton across the middle for a 61-yard catch and run to start the scoring.

After an Alvarado 3-and-out, Rader found Wiginton again, this time from 32 yards out to pad the lead to 14-0 at the 7:17 mark of the first quarter and set the tone for the rest of the night.

A 42-yard pass play from Rader to Cullen Stone set up Rader’s first rushing touchdown on a 2-yard run to make it 21-0 before the end of the first quarter. Then after Alvarado turned the ball over on downs, Rader kept for another score, this time from 16 yards out, for a 27-0 Jags lead.

A 34-yard run by Carter Wilkerson made it 34-0, then an Alvarado fumble was scooped and scored by Heritage’s Ben Eskins with 2:30 left in the half for a 41-0 margin.

Heritage (4-2, 1-0) was led on the ground by Latray Miller with nine carries for 81 yards that resulted in two second-half touchdowns. Wiginton pitched in with five catches for 107 yards and his two scores.

Alvarado (2-4, 0-1) was led on the ground by William Labermeier with 34 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown, along with Jackson Pate with six carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback West Conner added 10 completions out of 28 attempts for 90 yards.

Next on the schedule, the Jaguars will host the Brownwood Lions (2-4, 0-1) for their homecoming game at MISD Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.