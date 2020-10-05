Mirror report

The Heritage High School volleyball team began to train its sights on yet another district championship with two dominant match victories last week.

The Jaguars opened the second half of District 11-4A play with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-12 home sweep against Hillsboro on Friday evening.

Senior captain Elizabeth Schmidt led the way with 13 kills and four aces as the first-place Jaguars also eased to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-7 sweep of Venus to close out the first half of the 11-4A schedule last Tuesday.

Emilee Casey added four aces and four blocks, and Kensey Clifton and Hayden Brunson recorded nine and eight assists respectively against Venus.

Heritage (12-8, 7-0) dropped only one set throughout the first half of district, against Godley.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Ferris on Tuesday. They will host second-place Godley this Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a chance to virtually sew up the district title with a victory, then will travel to Alvarado next Tuesday, Oct. 13, for a 6 p.m. match.