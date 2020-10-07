Many firsts for the Rock Hill Blue Hawks Oct. 1 in the inaugural game against Frisco Heritage.

Rock Hill may have come out on the losing side of the 45-61 score, but they came out in the second half and represented the school well in its first football game.

After being held to just 10 points in the first half, the Blue Hawks fought back and scored 35 points in the second half.

"It was an amazing night to see nine months of work by kids, coaches, staff and supporters come to life in our Thursday night game. Even though the scoreboard didn't reflect a victory, we were extremely proud how our kids played, fought and represented our school in its first ever 5A competition," Coach Mark Humble commented.

Humble added, "Proud of our football staff and our offensive coordinator Zac Bryant and defensive coordinator Matt Fitzhugh having our kids prepared and ready to play."

The Frisco Heritage Huskies jumped out to a 35-10 lead at halftime. Rock Hill came back with 21 points in the third quarter and 10 in the final stanza, but still came up short.

According to Humble, "Our inexperience showed in the first half, being down three scores at halftime. But I think our kids and our team showed the possibilities of this team in the second half. Our kids played extremely hard, fought to the end and gave us a chance to try to pull it out in the end."

There were quite a few firsts for Rock Hill during the contest during this first game of their inaugural season. First points in Rock Hill history were scored by Kicker Jett Wiseman on a 37-yard field goal. First touchdown was scored by QB Brenner Cox on a seven-yard run. First Rock Hill fumble recovery was recovered by LB Luke Leaumont.

Offensive standouts for the Blue Hawks were QB Brenner Cox (10 of 19 passing for 166 yards and one touchdown/11 rushes for 100 yards and two touchdowns), RB Donovan Shannon (23 rushes for 201 yards and three touchdowns), RB Sylis Ivy (20 yards rushing /seven receptions for 40 yards), WR Aiden Houston (seven catches for 113 yards and one touchdown), OL Brooks Richardson and Josh Pheil. Defensive standouts were DL CJ Harris, LB Jarrett Hutson and DB Jordan Brannon.

According to Humble, "The season is going great and super proud of all our athletic teams. Many people have commented how our programs do not look like first year programs and that is a credit to our kids, juniors, seniors and coaching staff."

Out of an abundance of caution and care, unfortunately Rock Hill had to cancel the Oct. 2 game against Hallsville at Children's Health Stadium.

The Blue Hawks look forward to starting District 7-5A play hosting Frisco Liberty at home on Oct. 9.

Prosper High School football

The Prosper Eagles have opened their season with a 2-0 record.

In the first week of the season, they defeated Prestonwood Christian (Plano) by a score of 27-17. On Oct. 1, they traveled to Trinity (Euless) and got their second win by a score of 29-21. Both games were non-conference match ups.

The Eagles will continue non-conference play when they travel to DeSoto on Oct. 9.