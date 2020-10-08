By Rick Bailey, For the Anna Melissa Tribune

Thursday

Oct 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Coach Vince Sharp’s Anna Coyotes tennis team brought home the gold with their 19-0 win over Gainesville to finish an undefeated run through District 10-4A.


The Coyotes finished with an overall record in district match play of 54-3.


The Melissa Cardinals also picked up an 18-1 win over Whitesboro to clinch second place in the district.


The official order of finish in District 10-4A was first-place Anna, second-place Melissa, Whitesboro in third place and Gainesville fourth.


All four schools will be qualified for the bi-district round of the UIL State Team Tennis event Oct. 26-27. Their opponents will be determined at a later date with each facing a team from another district.


Sharp commented on the accomplishment of his 2020 squad.


"I am proud of this team. We are hoping to make it back to the regional tournament (final 16 teams in the state) for the third-straight year. As far as I have been told, no other sport in Anna school history has been to two regional tourneys, so a third-straight trip would be amazing," he said.


"The new state rankings come out later this week, and we are expecting to be quite a bit higher than the pre-season rankings with how we have fared."


In this year’s pre-season ranking, Anna was at number 20 and Melissa was at number 25 in Class 4A.


District 10-4A also selected its all-district team for 2020, based off of a point system outlined in the District 10-4A minutes.


The higher a player plays in the lineup, the more points they get. Each coach basically fills out a lineup. If there is a tie, the player that played the higher spot on their team gets the spot, and if still a tie, both are put on the all-district team.


The extra superlatives are Boys and Girls District MVP (the two players with the most points), and Boys and Girls District Newcomers of the Year. This award goes to the boy and girl that are new to the varsity level who had the most points.


The District 10-4A All-District team is as follows:


1st Team Boys Singles


Ryan Lamar - Anna (District MVP)


Bow Gates - Anna


Brendan Muisyo - Anna


Wyatt Reedy - Whitesboro


Luke Adcox - Anna


AJ Gonzalez - Melissa


2nd Team Boys Singles


RJ Frazier - Anna (Boys Newcomer of the Year)


Om Patel - Melissa


Dawson Mercer -Melissa


Landry Burwell - Melissa


Ethan Worley - Whitesboro


Kyler Bowley - Whitesboro


1st Team Girls Singles


Morgan Sharp - Anna (District MVP)


Payton Wickliffe - Anna


Molli Woodbury - Anna


Mackenzie Wilke - Melissa


Ximena Buhr - Melissa


Maura Ballard - Anna


Ozaze Osemwenka - Melissa (Girls Newcomer of the Year)


2nd Team Girls Singles


Skylar McCaskill -Melissa


Sagrario Labrada - Whitesboro


Alli Muntz - Whitesboro


Kate Adcox - Anna


Oli Hildebrand - Whitesboro


Lexi Serna - Whitesboro


1st Team Boys Doubles


Ryan Lamar - Anna


Brendan Muisyo - Anna


Dawson Mercer - Melissa


Om Patel - Melissa


Wyatt Reedy - Whitesboro


Ethan Worley - Whitesboro


2nd Team Boys Doubles


Bow Gates - Anna


RJ Frazier - Anna


AJ Gonzalez - Melissa


Benny Gonzalez - Melissa


PK Kagore - Anna


Luke Adcox - Anna


Mixed Doubles 1st Team


Lars Costilla/Ozaze Osemwenka - Melissa


Mixed Doubles 2nd Team


Kenny Bibb/Yulissa Hernandez - Anna


Honorable Mention


Micah Sharpe - Gainesville


Brianna Orduna - Gainesville