The Panthers have wrapped up the first part of the 2020 season with the pre-district games, with a record of 2-4.

The Panthers now start their district play where everyone's records are reset to 0-0, as it is the district play that matters to any postseason opportunities.

The Panthers are in a five-team district with Krum, Celina, Sanger and Aubrey. The UIL playoffs will take the top four teams from the district for the next level of play.

The Panther's first district opponent is the Krum Bobcats.

Krum enters the match up with a 2-2 record. The Bobcats lost two games when their school shut down with coronavirus cases.

The Panthers and the Bobcats shared a mutual opponent in Farmersville. The Bobcats lost a close one by the score 33-31, and the Panthers pulled out an overtime one-point victory, 42-41.

Coach Mikeal Miller spoke about what the Panthers will need to do this week.

"We have to be more consistent and it’s imperative that we come out ready to play," he said. "We have played really well at times and really bad at times, which is expected from a younger team, however we have six games under us now, so it’s time for us to put it all together."

The Panthers will travel to Krum with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27

Van Alstyne 3 7 10 7 — 27

Bullard 13 7 0 14 — 34

FIRST QUARTER

B — Case Bowman 11 pass from Blake Blain (Christian Moore kick), 11:24

VA — Diego Hernandez 30 field goal, 5:17

B — Connor Carson 40 pass from Blain (run failed), 2:22

SECOND QUARTER

VA — Collin Reynolds 10 pass from Gavin Montgomery (Hernandez kick), 7:37

B — Luke Williams 2 blocked punt return (Moore kick), 2:43

THIRD QUARTER

VA — Gavin Bybee 3 run (Hernandez kick), 9:33

VA — Hernandez 34 field goal, 0:50

FOURTH QUARTER

B — Blain 10 run (pass failed), 11:54

VA — Bybee 1 run (Hernandez kick), 4:26

B — Blain 1 run (Bain run), 1:27

Stats Van Alstyne Bullard

First downs 17 15

Rushes-yards 53-198 33-79

Passing yards 125 - 214

C-A-I 10-20-2 16-27-0

Penalties-yards 4-43 4-27

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Individual statistics

Rushing — Van Alstyne: Dakota Howard 9-100, Gavin Bybee 22-50, Gavin Montgomery 21-47, Will Frey 1-1. Bullard: Blake Blain 13-35, Luke Williams 10-35, Connor Carson 7-11, Cooper Callaway 3-(-2).

Passing — Van Alstyne: Gavin Montgomery 10-20-2 125. Bullard: Blake Blain 14-23-0 194, Connor Carson 1-1-0 11, Cooper Callaway 1-3-0 9.

Receiving — Van Alstyne: Dakota Howard 3-59, Collin Reynolds 5-38, Gavin Bybee 1-18, Jayden Karo 1-10. Bullard: Connor Carson 6-117, Case Bowman 3-41, Bryce Jewell 4-31, Blake Blain 1-11, Beaux Christian 1-9, Luke Williams 1-5.