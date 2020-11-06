The Red Oak Area Chamber holds their annual auction virtually

The Red Oak Area Chamber will be holding its annual auction online this year, running from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8.

This auction is themed for the Holidays, called “Rolling Into The Holiday!"

“So the Online Auction is in place of our normal auction, it is being held until Sunday at 9 p.m. There are all sorts of items that were provided by the auction company, and all the proceeds support the Chamber,” shared Clint Woodward, CEO of the Red Oak Area Chamber.

The auction includes items up for bid such as gift cards, household decorations, face masks and more.

This year, the auction being virtual allows people to log in and bid from anywhere, opposed to being in Ellis County the previous years.

“Get a jump start on your holiday shopping, and help support the Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce. This has been a difficult year for all of us, but this is your chance to help a business whose mission is to promote and support business in your community!” shared the Red Oak Area Chamber Facebook page.

The sponsor of this year's auction is Linebarger Law firm.

"Kevin Chester and his team have always been huge supporters of our Chamber's Auction, and even though it looks a little different this year, Kevin still wanted to be a big part. Thank you so much for all of your support!" shared the Chamber.

For more information, people can go to yourcharityauction.com/redoak .

Additionally, to keep up with all things from the Chamber, visit http://www.redoakareachamber.org/