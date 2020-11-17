Three Rivers Coffee Co celebrates second anniversary

Three Rivers Coffee Co. will celebrate its second anniversary in Waxahachie this Monday, Nov. 23, and invites the community to come out.

The coffee shop first opened its doors in 2018, seven years after the owners settled in Waxahachie.

“Opening a coffee shop has been something we have wanted to do for over 10 years, but we weren’t sure where that adventure was going to happen until we began to settle down in Waxahachie (back in 2011),” shared Lorena Richie. “After a few years of laying down Waxahachie roots and starting our IT company, we began to seriously prep for our coffee shop!”

Richie enjoyed the small town feel in the city and knew that the community would be beyond welcoming and supportive if they opened a coffee shop.

“We feel extremely blessed to have made it through COVID! We know many other small businesses have had detrimental effects,” said Richie.

Richie also shared what has made Three Rivers stand out within the community.

“One obvious way we stand out is that TRCC has a drive-thru. But aside from that, we are a non-intimidating coffee shop that helps each customer walk through their order and get exactly what they want. We know for many customers, it can be daunting to figure out all the coffee lingo. But we can also help with new drink suggestions, and we get to really know our regulars,” said Richie. “A lot of the inspiration for TRCC was from Alaska and Alaska's coffee culture, which is where my husband, Chris, and I were born and raised.”

Additionally to being native to Alaska, the couple are owners of an IT company, which has helped them learn the importance of small business support.

“So we try to support and encourage and partner with local small businesses and nonprofits whenever we can,” shared Richie.

Three Rivers will be hosting its anniversary celebration with a few businesses present in support. They will also have a release of their new merchandise, which will be on sale.

“We will be having a few local businesses here supporting us (SPA Face & Body, Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop, Waxahachie Chiropractic, and Fostering Hope Pet Rescue),” Richie said. “There will be a live painting by Ezriel Wilson with Ezrielsart benefiting the local Rebekahs. We will also have a few giveaways and select $2 drinks.”

The coffee shop is located at 2801 US, N Hwy 77 #100, Waxahachie, TX 75165

To take a peek at their menu, visit https://www.threeriverscoffee.com/ .