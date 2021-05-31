Rock City Fellowship is growing

By Patty Hullett

For the Mirror

Pastor Jason May was a kid who was in church most every Sunday as he was growing up. He had a strong Christian family base that he and his three brothers could always count on. So, his passion to walk in his faith has carried him along.

His relatively new church in Midlothian is called Rock City Fellowship, where he is the lead minister. May relays, “The name ‘Rock City’ is in homage to our city being called 'The Cement Capital Of Texas'. So, just dig down an inch in most parts of town, and you will hit rock! Our congregation calls our church body a 'Fellowship' because we recognize that we are just one of many expressions of Jesus’ Church, and we all need each other.”

The Rock City Fellowship recently celebrated his fourth year in existence. Their first official service was conducted on Easter in April 2017. The small group of believers has gradually increased in size over time: On most Sundays, they have about 80 or so people now. Currently Rock City Fellowship offers 10 a.m. Sunday worship, with Kid City children’s classes and small groups (called “Rock Groups”) – which include women, men, couples, and students.

May was a 1987 graduate of Duncanville High School, where he starred in soccer. He then attended University of North Texas and Texas A&M University. Originally a history major, he left school to pursue his calling to the ministry. After he completed courses with the Southern Bible Institute, he became involved in a YoungLife Leadership Internship and also attended multiple ministry conferences, training workshops and sessions.

May says, “My wife, Kari, and I met on a blind date in 1994. For 26 years now she has been my strongest ally, ministry partner, and greatest source of laughter. We have been blessed with three wonderful sons," speaking of Nathan, 22, a 2021 graduate of Oklahoma State University and major in strategic communications; Noah, 18, a 2021 graduate of Midlothian Heritage High School who will be an incoming freshman at Oklahoma State in the fall; and Nicholas, 14, who will be entering ninth grade at Heritage High School when school starts again.

May's previous church resume includes Youth Director at First Christian Church (1993-1995) in Duncan, Oklahoma; Director of Student Ministries at New Life Bible Church (1995-2000) in Norman, Oklahoma; Area Director at Young Life Midlothian (2000-2002); Pastor of Student Ministries at Journey Church (2002-2004) in Norman; and Middle School Pastor and Student Ministry Pastor at Midlothian Bible Church (2004-2016).

He shares, “Throughout the 90s, we had the honor to serve in multiple churches in Texas and Oklahoma. The settings were diverse and provided a variety of ministry experiences.

“In 2000, we launched a program ministry called YoungLife in Midlothian ... before

returning to Oklahoma to establish the student ministry for a Life Church plant in Norman. ... We began to see the trend that God was placing us in 'start up' positions, working with the crushed, the curious, and new Christ-followers. The urge was strong to pursue church planting; however, the timing seemed to be off.”

In 2004, May says God moved them back to Midlothian again, this time to begin a middle school ministry at Midlothian Bible Church (MBC). "While serving with MBC, pieces began to fall into place for us. I had the wonderful opportunity to serve under extraordinary men who modeled servant leadership and helped equip me to handle God’s message and to fully understand God’s grace. With their encouragement, I found the passion to plant stronger than ever. During the spring of 2016, I recognized that the timing was right to begin this journey in earnest,” says May.

The most difficult part of being the lead pastor for May has been learning to "stay in my lane," he says -- and to operate out of his strengths and trust God to provide for areas where he is weak. "The decisions are bigger, and so are the consequences. And I am constantly reminded of my need for God’s grace.”

The Rock City congregation first began as an independent start up. In November 2019, they affiliated themselves with the Evangelical Free Church of America.

May says, “We are excited that we will be moving into our own space for the first time in June. This lease property will enable us to have a launching pad for ministry throughout the week. Our hope is to excel in multiplying disciples, leaders and churches."

He conveys that their most passionate outreach is within the natural circles of influence that each believer lives and runs in. He explains that each Christ-follower has 8 to 15 people in their lives right now. He is convinced that his church doesn’t have to go looking for ministry opportunities – they are right in front of them.

May admits, “The hardest part of being a lead minister is walking through hardships with

people in my church that are close and part of our extended family." Through those sad and trying times, over the years, he's found that sometimes the best thing he can do is simply to be present and there for them.

"My favorite reward of leading a congregation is to see people respond to the Gospel and begin a journey with Christ. I simply love this part of my pastoral duties.”

He concludes, "God has placed a passion within me and Kari for the community of Midlothian. We started YoungLife here. We have raised our boys in the school district and community sports leagues. We have impacted families through years of church ministry and with my wife’s success in establishing her own local dance studio 13 years ago – On the Move Dance. We know this community and recognize the transformation taking place within it. With unprecedented growth, we believe the time is perfect for new expressions of the Body of Christ in our area.”