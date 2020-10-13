NOTE TO READERS: Welcome to the redesigned www.midlothianmirror.com

Staff Writer

Midlothian Mirror

Mirror Report

Midlothianmirror.com has a new look.

The changes create a more streamlined and simplified experience for readers.

You’ll also find pages load faster, headlines are more prominent, stories use larger type size and more modern font, prominent labels for opinion articles, newsletters that are more mobile-friendly and more prominent links to help you share the stories on your favorite social media channels.

As with all new things, we still have work to do. But our top local stories from Midlothian Mirror journalists are in the same spot you’re used to finding them, including news, sports, features and opinions.

Subscribers and registered users might not be able to access their accounts for up to two days. During that time, our paywall will be down so all of our readers can access all of our content, including stories, photos and videos.

Also, subscribers and registered users may need to log back into the site, using their same credentials. Any users who don’t remember their password can reset it on the Sign-In page.

We also encourage you to sign up for our “daily briefing,” which is what we had been calling the “daily headlines” newsletter.

If you have a print subscription, we encourage you to activate your online account on our Sign-In page.

If you don’t see something on the homepage, look at the navigation bar at the top of the page. There you’ll find the most commonly-visited sections and access to the e-Edition, which will require login credentials.

Additional services — including manage account, newsletters, pay bill, report delivery issues, pause delivery, and help center — can all be accessed by clicking on Sign-In in the black navigation bar.

Commenting is not available at this time, but will be added later.