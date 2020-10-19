A total of 4,742 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Ellis County for Oct. 19, according to a report from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT).

Additionally, a total of 4,901 cases reported in the county, with 120 current active cases.

In Ellis County, 52,476 tests have been administered.

For more detailed information within each city in the county, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Updates .