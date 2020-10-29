5,044 Total COVID-19 Recoveries; 230 active cases

According to a report from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT), a total of 5,044 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Ellis County for Oct. 29.

Additionally, a total of 5,314 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county, with 230 active cases.

The county has also reported 40 total deaths and 56,929 tests have been administered.

For more detailed information within each city in the county, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Updates .