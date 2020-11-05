Ellis County reports 5,327 COVID-19 recoveries

According to a report released by the State of Texas from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT), 5,327 COVID-19 recoveries were reported yesterday, Nov. 4. No update was made for Nov. 5.

In the county, a total of 5,557 cases have been reported. Currently, a total of 188 cases are active. Additionally, 42 deaths have been reported.

A total of 59,839 have been administered.

For additional COVID-19 information in Ellis County, visit https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Dashboard