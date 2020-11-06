Payroll Admin Stefanie Arredondo to serve on TX Payroll Conference Board of Directors

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Payroll Administrator Stefanie Arredondo was selected to serve on the Texas Payroll Conference Board of Directors.

The Texas Payroll Conference is a non-profit organization that was established in 1989. This organization of 21 years continues to provide education to the payroll professional.

“I am very grateful to have been selected to serve on the Texas Payroll Conference Board of Directors. A great deal of work goes into making sure people are paid accurately and on time. It definitely does not come with an easy button,” shared Arredondo.

The Texas Payroll Conference Board of Directors is currently made up of 12 regular members and four advisor volunteer representatives from across the state of Texas.

The city of Waxahachie acknowledged Arredondo’s accomplishment through its Facebook page. “Congratulations to our very own Stefanie Arredondo, the City of Waxahachie’s Payroll Administrator, for being selected to serve on the Texas Payroll Conference Board of Directors,” stated the Waxahachie city page.

Arredondo has served as the sole Payroll Administrator for the city of Waxahachie since January 2014. She obtained her Fundamental Payroll Certification (FPC) in October 2017, and just six months later obtained her Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) designation through the American Payroll Association in April 2018.

In October of this year, Arredondo participated in an extensive application and interview process. She was then selected to serve a four-year commitment on the Texas Payroll Conference Board of Directors.

“Whether you are a Certified Payroll Professional or just starting your career in payroll, the Texas Payroll Conference serves as an instrumental resource for payroll professionals at all levels. I am just honored to be a part of it,” said Arredondo.

For more information on the Board of Directors, visit https://txpayrollconference.org/board.php

Additionally, the annual Texas Payroll conference provides opportunities for payroll professionals to learn about technology advances, legislative and tax changes, professional development and much more. For more information on the Texas Payroll Conference, visit https://txpayrollconference.org/about.php .