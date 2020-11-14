5,794 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Ellis County

According to a report released by the State of Texas from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT), 5,794 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Nov. 13 for Ellis County.

In the county, a total of 6,174 cases have been reported, rising by 121 more cases than yesterday. Currently, there are a total of 338 active cases.

Additionally, the death count remains at 42 cases.

A total of 66,090 have been administered.

For additional COVID-19 information in Ellis County, visit https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Dashboard .