Midlothian gardening guru offers new party venue

By Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Scotty Rigsby is a local businessman with a entrepreneurial spirit that drives him to never be satisfied with status quo. This innovative and successful gardening man (a “Master Gardener” by trade) opened the doors of Rigsby’s Garden Center at 3080 Shady Grove Road in Midlothian in the summer of 2017. Since that time, he has added many improvements and special touches like a new tiki bar.

However, his latest project is an entertainment venue and music stage to be used for rustic settings for weddings, private parties, reunions, business parties, family events, and other special occasions.

His inaugural event happened Saturday evening, Nov. 7: A private “retirement party” was held and attended well on a perfect fall weather day. The first-ever entertainment act was “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 semifinalist, Kadie Lynn. The Kemp-born, Texas native singer, guitarist, and songwriter headlined the event, along with The Kadie Lynn Band. She and her fellow musicians are now based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

The 17-year-old artist “may have not won the ‘AGT’ reality show, but she has stolen the heart of America,” says Google’s bio of adopted Kadie Lynn Roberson. She started her singing career as a 3-year-old toddler. Her first performance was at the church she still

attends when she’s in town, Tolosa Baptist Church, near the small town of Kemp. At the age of 5, she was singing at the Farmersville Opry, a city between McKinney and Greenville, Texas. Today, she’s been busy with gigs all over the state of Texas and beyond. Even before “AGT,” Lynn had already opened for Vanilla Ice and Kevin Fowler, and she even sang for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

Rigsby is branching out once again, and asking for anyone interested in using his 17-acre facility (bisected by the Waxahachie Creek) for private events, to please contact him by email at rigsbysgardencenter@gmail.com on his website, https://www.rigsbysgardencenter.com/ or by phone at (972) 775–LAWN (5296).

Rigsby currently heads up two businesses – Rigsby's Garden Center, LLC and Silverado Lawn and Landscaping, LLC. His location for both ventures are easy to find, just off of East Highway 287 at 3080 Shady Grove Road, Midlothian, TX 76065.

At Rigsby’s Garden Center, they specialize in drought-tolerant, low-maintenance landscaping, and they use quality plant materials and are known for their professional installation. Rigsby says, “We are a retail garden center and we sell all sorts of trees, shrubs, flowers, hanging baskets, perennials, annuals, special orders, boulders, river rock, organic soils and mulches, decomposed granite, pots, chimeneas, stone benches, garden art and antiques, iron work, firewood, and even special occasion items for the Spring, Fall and Christmas seasons. We have complete access to all things ‘garden related.’ Our passions are designing and/or building landscapes.”

Rigsby adds, “Please keep in mind that our property is dog (even cat) and kid friendly. Any further inquiries, please contact us.”