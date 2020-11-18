A total of 6,109 COVID-19 recoveries in Ellis County

Midlothian Mirror report

A total of 6,109 COVID-19 recoveries were reported for Ellis County on Nov. 17, according to a report released by the State of Texas from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT).

In the county, a total of 6,336 cases have been reported. Currently, there are a total of 184 cases are active, decreasing by 18 from yesterday. Additionally, 43 deaths have been reported.

A total of 68,557 have been administered.

For additional COVID-19 information in Ellis County, visit https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Dashboard .