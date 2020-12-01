7,348 COVID-19 recoveries reported for Ellis County

Midlothian Mirror report

A total of 7,348 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in Ellis County on Dec. 1, according to a report released by the State of Texas from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT).

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the county continues to report the number of cases.

In the county, a total of 7,571 cases have been reported. Currently, there are a total of 108 active cases. Additionally, 115 deaths have been reported.

A total of 80,195 have been administered.

For additional COVID-19 information in Ellis County, visit https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Dashboard .