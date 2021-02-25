Midlothian woman adds food truck business to her entrepreneurial efforts

By Patty Hullett

For the Mirror

A Midlothian business owner has recently expanded her entrepreneurial efforts to include a food truck company featuring loaded mac & cheese.

Opened in December of 2020, “Fire House Mac It Up” is a new endeavor commandeered by Mrs. Shannon Fields Williams. It features a special homemade recipe inspired by her own mother’s family recipe.

With the help of this gifted cook, (Mother) Mrs. Donna Cessna, and Williams’ extended family, the group has taken macaroni and cheese to a new height, by adding menu items such as “The Sammy” (mac bowl with brisket), “The Shannon” (mac bowl with grilled chicken), “The Dom” (mac bowl with chicken nuggets), “The Robert” (mac bowl with hamburger meat), and “The Ryan” (mac bowl with spicy buffalo chicken).

Other offerings are “The Molly” (rice crispy treat with vanilla ice cream), The Littles (grilled mac & cheese sandwich) and the World’s Famous Banana Pudding made by Williams’ mother, called “The Fire House.”

Each food item was named after the family members' favorite. “The Littles,” of course, is the Williams’ personally most loved item – a loaded grilled mac & cheese sandwich, named after all the grandchildren.

The “Fire House” brand name is based on the fact that Williams has several of the men in her life who are or were previously serving as firemen – including her husband, Sammy Williams, who is now a retired city of Dallas Firefighter, and her son-in-law Ryan Weaver, who is an active Midlothian fireman.

Also, Williams has been a successful owner of three different childcare facilities and preschool programs in three different cities in Ellis County, beginning with her initial business opening in 2009.

Her first location for Fire House Kids was in Ovilla, when she started a small Christian-based daycare facility in December 2009. Her efforts blossomed, and her next Fire House Kids location was founded in Waxahachie in October of 2012. The third place of business was started in Midlothian in July 2016 under the same business name.

Williams admits, “When I was a young woman, I had always wanted to be a mortician and own several funeral homes, but now I’m certain that God had a different plan for my life.”

Quite by accident, she chose a new direction for her career path.

Williams explains, “One day I was picking up my two young children from a daycare in

Midlothian, when I was offered a job with ‘free childcare’ as an added bonus. As all young mothers know, childcare is a big expense. I felt this opportunity was too good to pass up, so at the age of 26, I started in the field of daycare (1995)."

Now, some 23 years later, Williams not only oversees one childcare facility, but instead, she has become a “chain” of three childcare businesses all across Ellis County under the name of “Fire House Kids”.

Williams’ new business, “Mac It Up”, primarily makes its income from being a vendor, once a month, at the Canton Trade Days in Canton, Texas. This huge flea market covers more than 100 acres in Van Zandt County and usually hosts more than 6,000 different vendors each month from all over the state of Texas and beyond. This venue is one of the largest flea markets in the country.

The food truck is also available for private events such as business/ company parties,

weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, quinceaneras, community fairs and festivals, etc.

At “Canton’s First Monday” events, the popular food truck can be located at Pavilion 4500, space 4482 and 4483.

For more information, you can find “Mac It Up” on Facebook listed as: Fire House Mac It Up. The main business phone number is: 469-855-8842.