Roberson cooking it up in the culinary classroom

By Patty Hullett

For the Mirror

David Roberson has been in love with cooking since he was around the age of 9.

After some 20-plus years of working in the food industry, he has landed a sweet and inspiring job as a chef and culinary instructor as part of the Mansfield ISD’s Ben Barber Innovation Academy. The Ben Barber career tech school is housed at Frontier High School, which is Mansfield’s STEM Academy. They currently have more than 18 programs where students can achieve certifications toward careers in various first jobs, and even on to full careers.

Roberson says, “I teach kids from all five of the Mansfield high schools. Some of my students will probably go from high school straight into the food industry. Others will continue their higher education after graduation. Either way, we do our very best to offer real world teaching so that they are ready to move forward with their own future decisions.”

Roberson and his wife, Jocqui Baker-Roberson, have been married for 18 years, and they have resided in Midlothian since 2004.

Early life in Oklahoma City

Roberson learned from an early age about his passion for cooking.

He shares, “Growing up in the Oklahoma City area, and at a very young age – around 9 – my mother would allow everyone in the family a chance to make dinner one night a week. I found out immediately that I loved to cook! I was always a little heavy on the salt, so I set out to learn the correct way to cook and not over-season my food.

"But everything just seemed to click at Harry Bears Restaurant in Oklahoma City when I was 15 years old. My first real job was as a dishwasher there. I actually started cooking in the same restaurant by the time I turned 16. I enjoyed my time there so much, that I worked with them until I graduated from high school, and even some during the summer

before I entered college.”

In addition to developing his culinary talents, he also enjoyed playing sports. As a member of the Class of 1986, he graduated from US Grant High School in Oklahoma City. Roberson attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, from 1986 through 1988. His original plan was to go into accounting and become a business major. However, he ended up playing football for the Bethany Swedes one year, and he was an integral part of the KCAC (Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) Champions that year.

His next schooling was when he entered the Southern Bible Institute in Dallas for two years, 2011-2013. He continued on with his education at University of North Texas from 2013-2015 for his teaching certification in Trades and Industries. From there, he also attended Faith Seminary and College online from 2015-2016. Most recently, he graduated from Liberty University with a bachelors degree in Theological and Educational Studies in May of 2020.

Roberson's journey would soon take him away from education to gain more culinary experience.

“From the time I started cooking at Harry Bears Restaurant, my first real job, I just realized that I loved being in the kitchen,” says Roberson. “I felt like I belonged there. People thought I was nuts for leaving college and going to work at the Marriott Hotel, but I knew it was my chance to grow in the industry.”

Roberson says, “Some of my favorite mentors along my journey were Vincent Avelos,

executive chef at the Marriott; Vinai Son, a chef from Thailand; Scotty Marks from Razzoo’s/ BooRays, a man that taught me how to manage the front of restaurants, as well as how to treat people. So many folks have helped me along the way that I can’t name them all, but because of their vital mentoring, I am so freely able to give back to my students. So many people poured into me, even the bad ones I learned valuable lessons from.”

Roberson says, “My formal training first came under Chef Vicente Avalos, and Sous Chef Alford Popps at the Marriott Hotel and Suites of Oklahoma City. I worked here almost 10 years. Initially, I started out as a breakfast cook for room service, and pretty much worked every position in this kitchen as I worked my way up the ladder. I next learned how to purchase from my brother Mark, who was the chef in charge of purchasing at the hotel. I learned scratch baking at the Baptist Medical Center bakery, and from Chef Norden at Pepperoni Grille, also in Oklahoma City. From here, it was a

series of jobs that lead me to come to Texas and seek a better life in the food service industry.”

This is Roberson’s eighth year as a cooking instructor, all in the state of Texas. He started as the Fort Worth ISD’s cafeteria manager at O.D. Wyatt High School for one and a half years. Then, he became the official culinary instructor at Wyatt for three years (2013 to 2016). He has now been with Mansfield ISD and its culinary program for five years.

ProStart programs

Roberson is part of ProStart, a nationally recognized program that starts with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. This organization's goals are to continue to build the food service industry through high schools. They offer scholarships and mentoring programs to students and teachers alike, to continue building the infrastructure of the restaurant industry.

The ProStart programs are in high schools all across America. In Texas alone, there are at least 25,000 students involved in ProStart programs statewide. This organization also offers two types of competitions for students in the culinary arts / hospitality industry: culinary arts, where students compete in cooking; and restaurant management, where students compete in restaurant design and management. Several large corporations offer scholarships to students as well. Roberson says he has several students who are in college now because of ProStart and their generous scholarship opportunities.

Roberson also says that ProStart, Skills Texas, and FCCLA are all great leadership

organizations that offer students an opportunity to showcase their many talents, and earn college money while doing so. He explains further, saying that in 2018-19, their Restaurant Management team was ProStart National Champions, with students receiving more than $150,000 in scholarship offers from various schools around the nation.

Roberson is also the lead coach of Mansfield's Culinary Competition Teams. His groups

currently compete in events by ProStart, Skills USA Texas, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), Texas High School BBQ, and NASA HUNCH Culinary.

On the faith side, Roberson has spent many years in taking Christian-based courses, learning about different ministries and earning various degrees. However, he says, “I really love teaching, and in particular, I enjoy sharing my skills in the kitchen with my high school students.”

He relays, “Perhaps when I retire from culinary arts, I will teach at a Christian school as a substitute, or become a hospital Chaplain. Or, maybe one day God will give me the opportunity to pastor a church. But as for now, I am thoroughly enjoying teaching. God has me in the classroom for a reason, and He gets His usage from me on a daily basis in school settings. That means that I’m not ready for this to end just yet. We (our culinary team) have so much to accomplish as a program, and so many kids out there to impact. We’re just getting started.”

Roberson lists some of his greatest passions in his life – his wife Jocqui and his

family, his local church family – One Church Midlothian, teaching high school, weight lifting, and power lifting. He also wants to learn the true art of how to really cook BBQ and smoke meats.

He says, “One day, I would like to compete in BBQ events. I also enjoy watching television, as it helps me to relax. My fave is college football. In addition, I love teaching church classes and the Bible. And finally, I am enthralled with coaching all of our food teams. Competing in culinary arts is so rewarding on so many levels as an instructor, and it is great seeing kids give it their all – win, lose, or draw."

Counting his blessings

Roberson adds, “The last couple of years have been the greatest of my life. In particular,

in 2019, and from March to May 2020 ... God has been especially kind to me," noting the following:

• ProStart Restaurant Team won state and went to nationals

• Culinary Team placed third at state.

• One culinary team placed fifth at State in FCCLA: Family Career Community Leaders of America

• A culinary student placed 10th out of 35 at state in Skills Texas Culinary and also was regional champ

• Roberson was ordained as one of the teaching pastors at Connect Church in Arlington

• In May, the Restaurant Team won ProStart Nationals

• He was selected “Secondary Teacher of the Year” for Mansfield I.S.D.

• His class slogan of “One Team One Dream” became the district slogan for the 2019-2020 school year