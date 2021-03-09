Heritage Belles bring home awards from DFW Dance Nationals

By Patty Hullett

For the Mirror

Midlothian Heritage Belles drill and dance team walked away with multiple awards Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Duncanville DFW Dance Championships. The two biggest titles collected for the Belles were Outstanding Team of the Day – as voted on by the other schools and directors - and 1st Place Team Overall, with 878 points.

A total of 26 area high schools competed in the daylong event held at Duncanville High School.

Head director for the Belles is 14-year veteran instructor Tiffany Richey, who is in her

fourth year leading the group. Richey’s Assistant Director Libby Stronz is in her first year as part of the Belles program.

Richey says, “By watching the energy and hard work the girls were putting in during the last few weeks, I knew my group was going to do well Saturday. We were just hoping to hang in there at the top, as it was our first contest of the season, but there were some national champion teams in our category. When the girls hit the floor though, they were on fire! It's like everything clicked, and I am so proud of them! We are coming for that national title the end of March!"

Richey added that the team's next competition will be the ADTS Nationals (American Drill/Dance Team event) at Mansfield Timberview High School in Mansfield on March 27.

“Last Saturday,” remarks Richey, “as 4A competitors, we performed in three groups with our officer line, our elite team, and also our full team. Our full ‘line’ of 31 girls are the ones who had the highest score of the entire day, beating out 5A and 6A schools as well. That was quite an accomplishment, to say the least.”

The Belles' elite team won first place in the medium team division and fourth place in

the overall category - once again against all different size schools, Richey said.

Please see the complete list of the Belles awards below:

ADTS DFW METROPLEX COMPETITION AWARDS

Solo Awards Medium Team Division:

- 4th runner up Gracie Clayton

- 4th runner up Faith Patterson

- 3rd runner up Alexa Rodriguez

- 2nd runner up Sarah Miller

- 2nd runner up duet Delaney Kowal and Kenzie Nelson

- Voted “Outstanding Team of the Day” by the other schools and directors

- Wow Award for Elite Hip Hop

- Runner up academic champions with a 3.79 GPA on a 4 point scale

- Division 1 Superior Rating Social Officers (Council)

- Sweepstakes Award: Officers, Team, Elite

- Gussie Nell Davis Award: Officers, Team, Elite

Judges Awards:

- Officer Jazz

- Elite Jazz

- Team Jazz

- Team Novelty

- Team Pom

- Officer Hip Hop

- Elite Hip Hop

- Officer Contemporary

- Elite Contemporary

- Team Military

- Social Officers

Best Overall:

- Presentation and Precision for Officer

- Presentation and Precision for Elite Team

- Choreography, Technique, Presentation, and Precision for Team

Best in Medium Division:

- 2nd runner up Officers

- Team winner

- Elite Team winner

- Best of the Best Overall

- 4th place overall Elite team with 871 points

- 1st Place Team overall with 878 points