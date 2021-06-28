Heritage freshman wins state art award

By Patty Hullett

For the Mirror

The Midlothian ISD School Board recently announced that one of its outstanding Heritage High School ninth-grade students became a state medalist at the annual Visual Arts Scholastic Event as sponsored by The Texas Art Education Association.

The 2021 state finalist representing MHHS is Amelia Castillo, daughter of Tony and Lisa Castillo of Midlothian.

“It was such a privilege to represent Heritage High School in one of the largest and most difficult art contests in Texas," Amelia Castillo said. "I was honored to take home the very first VASE state medal for MISD. I am hopeful that I will be able to compete this next school year as a sophomore.”

The winning art piece was a drawing titled “Red Lipstick”. Castillo's work received a rating of a 4, and a total score of 17, which was out of a possible 20 points. This high evaluation landed her entry into the highest category of exemplary.

The first-ever VASE event was held in 1994 with just more than 400 student entries. After the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019, the high school entries now number around 35,000 annually.

Students from all across the state create art, write about their creative processes and understanding of visual art, and articulate information about their artwork during an interview with a VASE juror, who evaluates their work using a standards-based rubric.

Academically eligible high school students in grades 9-12 from throughout Texas can

participate in VASE, entered by teachers who are members in good standing with TAEA.

The mission of this event is to recognize exemplary student achievements in the visual arts by providing high school art students and programs a standard of excellence in which to achieve their artistic goals.