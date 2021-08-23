Ellis County's COVID cases up 41.1%; Texas cases surge 21%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 21% as 122,834 cases were reported. The previous week had 101,484 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 12.7% from the week before, with 1,031,057 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 11.91% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ellis County reported 862 cases and five deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 611 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 25,854 cases and 336 deaths.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website as of Monday, Aug. 23, Ellis County has had 20,926 confirmed cases, 4,928 probable cases, 606 estimated active cases, 336 deaths and 25,169 recoveries since the start of the pandemic last year.

In Trauma Service Area E, which includes Ellis County and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and a population above 8 million, the hospitalization rate was 20.16 percent, with 69 ICU beds available. Six trauma service areas were above the 25 percent hospitalization threshold. Other TSA E numbers as of Aug. 23 on the DSHS website include:

Total Staffed Hospital Beds - 15,564

Available Hospital Beds - 1,241

Available Ventilators - 1,886

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently In Hospital - 3,137

Total Hospitalizations - 13,597

Total Staffed Inpatient Beds - 14,838

In terms of vaccinated population for Ellis County, the DSHS reported:

Percentage of Population 12+ Vaccinated with At Least One Dose: 56.99%

Percentage of Population 12+ Fully Vaccinated: 47.00%

Percentage of Population 65+ Vaccinated with At Least One Dose: 84.83%

Percentage of Population 65+ Fully Vaccinated: 76.75%

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Dimmit, Karnes and Concho counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Harris County, with 24,836 cases; Bexar County, with 10,575 cases; and Dallas County, with 8,729. Weekly case counts rose in 169 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Harris, Dallas and Travis counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Texas ranked 26th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 55.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 60.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 636,702 vaccine doses, including 336,511 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 633,406 vaccine doses, including 420,405 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 29,308,039 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 76 counties, with the best declines in Webb, Hidalgo and Denton counties.

In Texas, 953 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 642 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,462,334 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 55,283 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 37,709,810 people have tested positive and 628,503 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 17,226

The week before that: 16,771

Four weeks ago: 8,350

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 127,810

The week before that: 119,267

Four weeks ago: 65,419

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.