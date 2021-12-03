Homeless coalition names Rhonda Miller interim president

Daily Light Report

The Ellis County Homeless Coalition has announced that Rhonda Miller is now serving as the interim president of the board.

Miller has served as vice president for the last 18 months and will now serve as president until the elections in February, after the Let's Get Warm Giveaway and Point in Time count.

James Bell, former president, has resigned to take care of family medical issues. Frances Stuart, from SOS and Associates, remains the treasurer.

“The Ellis County Homeless Coalition will continue to focus on bringing affordable housing to Ellis County, raising funds for a much-needed overnight shelter and directing those needing help to local organizations where they can find hope,” Miller said. “In addition, we look forward to working with the county and all the volunteers that will help our January Let’s Get Warm Giveaway event bless the homeless and others in need.

“We exist to spearhead the fight against homelessness in Ellis County,” she said. “We have made it our mission to come alongside the other non-profits in our county to equip citizens with the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty and set them up for a better tomorrow. We strive to be advocates within our county to make housing more affordable.

"We plan to do this through affordable housing and assistance in other essential areas. We want to see people rise above their circumstances and watch homelessness become a rarity in Ellis County.”