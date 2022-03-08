Life's a journey: Utah man walking across country stops in Ellis County

If you saw Isaiah Shields walking down the streets of Ellis County last week with a cart in tow, no, he wasn’t selling ice cream.

He was finding his purpose in life. And in doing so, he’s encouraging others to find theirs, too.

Shields, a resident of Provo, Utah, began a journey last May to walk across the country in search of personal growth.

Specifically, he set out to walk from the western-most point of the continental United States in Washington, to the eastern-most point, which will take him to Maine.

His chosen path brought him to Texas, and he passed through Midlothian on March 2 and Waxahachie on March 3.

A straight shot from Washington to Maine would have been one-third of the miles he’s walking.

But that wouldn’t be as challenging, would it?

The reason for the journey

Shields said he hopes the experiences he gains from this walk allow him to discover his place in this world.

Shields, 28, graduated from Brigham Young University and later worked in corporate finance for large and small companies. But he said he never could find the right fit, and the itch to “wander” and learn about different things from different people was always there.

“It’s not about the walking, it’s about the side effects of the walking,” Shields said. “That’s what I love. I love meeting new people every day, I love seeing new things every day. I love having your eyes open to different walks of life. I love the challenge of it. I love that it’s constantly a struggle and uncomfortable. And anytime you’re doing anything uncomfortable, you’re struggling, you’re trying to figure things out and you’re trying to survive. You grow a lot from that. And that’s what I’m after, the personal growth. I’m trying to become less self-centered, trying to become more empathetic of different lifestyles and different choices and careers. And I’m trying to find my fit in the world.”

So early last year, he quit his job and he started preparing for his Walk Across America mission. He packed clothes, food, a tent, sleeping bag and mat, camera equipment, his computer, solar panel and water into a 3-foot-by-2-foot rolling cart that now weighs 150 pounds. It also has a sign with Shields’ YouTube channel, “You Do You,” printed on it so people can learn about his mission and his thoughts as he walks from city to city.

Shields knew why he was making this journey. But everything else, like where to sleep, was anyone’s guess.

“The first night, I hadn’t really thought about it,” Shields said. “I was still in a continuous metro area in the Salt Lake Valley. I literally never know where I’m going to sleep that night.”

On May 13, Shields left Provo and started his walk to Cape Alava, Washington, to reach the western-tip of the country.

Then he headed east toward Seattle, then Idaho and Montana before going south into Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Every day is a walk day, except for when Shields had to return home for a wedding and two funerals. But then he returned to the city where he left off and resumed his walk.

“I can’t wait to get back out and walk again,” Shields said.

During his journey, Shields said he listens to an audio book called “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a (expletive).” In the book, the author describes wanting to be a rock star when he was younger. But he said that never happened.

“He was in love with the summit of the peak but not the process of getting there,” Shields said. “He said that if you really want to accomplish something, it has to be the side effect of doing something that you love. Whatever your struggle is, that you really enjoy. Walking like this, camping under bridges, getting hot and getting honked at all the time, it just feels fun and enjoyable.”

The challenges

Enjoyable, yes. But the journey hasn’t come without physical challenges.

“There is always one thing on my leg that hurts,” Shields said. “It just rotates what it is.”

He is on his eighth pair of shoes, and he said the current pair is made for long walks.

“It’s like anything, you exercise that muscle a number of times, and after a while it starts to get stronger,” Shields said.

Shields said one good thing is that he has no problems falling asleep. He has averaged 25 miles a day, and the most he has walked in a day is 36 miles.

“You’ve walked a marathon every day,” Shields said.

He said weather can be a challenge, and unsupportive motorists can make it worse.

“I’ve always wanted to be more patient,” Shields said. “The road will give you that opportunity. When I was in Idaho, it felt like it started raining every 30 minutes. Then people are splashing you with the puddles. A lot of them you can tell are doing it on purpose.”

He said the vast majority of people are interested in helping, but there are those who want to mess with him.

“They get real close to you with their car, or they honk right when they pass you,” Shields said.

“Some portions of the country are so windy that pushing a cart into a headwind while walking and people are honking at you while all this stuff is happening is the most patient building thing I can prescribe,” Shields said.

His patience was tested even more in Tacoma, Washington, when his wallet was stolen.

Then there’s the mental challenge. He finds himself comparing his situation to others. At 28, he said many people around his age are getting married, having kids and buying a house.

“Some days you wake up on the side of the highway, it’s raining in the middle of nowhere, Wyoming, and you go, ‘What am I doing with my life?’” Shields said.

The rewards

While self-doubt has occurred, a sunset can quickly remind Shields why he’s making this journey.

He’s getting to take in some of the country’s most beautiful spots, such as the Whidbey Islands, Olympic Peninsula and the Ho Rainforest in Washington, and the Wind River Canyon in Wyoming.

“The Strait of Juan de Fuca (on the border of the United States and Canada) was amazing with the mist every day. Even when it’s bright and sunny, there’s this huge billowing mist that’s rolling over the hillside,” Shields said. “It’s stunning."

“All that stuff is really cool and takes your breath away, but by far what makes you say, ‘wow, this is amazing’ is some of the people I’ve met,” he said.

Shields said along the way he has met dozens of people – regardless of race, gender, age or socioeconomic backgrounds – who have been generous and offered him food, clothes or a place to stay.

He recalls one in particular when an elderly man in Wyoming let him stay at his house. Shields said he grew concerned the next morning when the man didn’t wake up, even after a frantic Shields repeatedly knocked on his bedroom door. It turns out the man had simply taken out his hearing aid.

While the guest rooms are appreciated, it’s not a nightly luxury. The rest of the time Shields finds a spot to set up his tent.

Shields acknowledges the risks he takes by sleeping outside night after night.

“When I was in Montana, there’s bear country,” Shields said, adding that bear spray really saved him one night. “I’m in the deep parts of the woods and on small highways that aren’t super well-trafficked.”

For the most part, he tries to find spots under a bridge or in a culvert to avoid being noticed by humans with bad intentions.

Welcome to Ellis County

Shields said Ellis County became a stop because he wanted to visit friends in Fort Worth and Houston, and US 287 offered him a direct, and safer, route.

“I’m so over big roads,” he said, adding that he also wanted to find small towns to visit. He said Athens seemed appealing because he liked the name.

Shields said Ellis County has been one of the highlights of his trip. He touted Main Street in Waxahachie and its row of Victorian homes.

“It was like stumbling into a hidden gem,” Shields said. “I had never heard of Waxahachie before, but I feel like everybody should walk down that street.”

Like he does in many cities, he stopped off at the Nicholas P. Sims Library, where he asked about the library’s history.

“You also get to see a little bit of the town’s culture in the library,” he said.

Shields also toured the County Courthouse, learned about the Rogers Hotel, ate at Pops Burger Stand and met a family that lives in one of the Victorian homes on Main Street.

“Waxahachie was legitimately one of favorite towns to date,” he said. “What a great place.”

The previous day, he visited the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce. Miranda DeLay, communications manager for the chamber, said he walked in and asked to learn about the city.

DeLay said after learning of Shields’ walk, she invited him to dinner with her and her family.

“He told us about how he had a corporate job, but that it wasn’t working for him,” DeLay said. “So he did something to make him happy. And that’s really cool.”

What’s next

After walking through Texas, Shields plans to head east into New Orleans and continue on to Florida. There he will head north until he gets to Maine.

His plan is to finish at the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec, Maine. Ironically a lighthouse, a beacon for a completed journey, will mark the end of his.

“It’s poetic, but it’s purely arbitrary,” Shields said. “That lighthouse just happens to be the easternmost point on the east coast.”

At that point, he’ll head home. But this time, it’ll be in a vehicle, since it’ll likely be October when he reaches Maine, and the northern cold will be too much.

Shields said it’s hard to know how many miles this journey will have taken him, but factoring in all the towns he meanders through, he estimates the final total will be around 9,000 miles.

He’s roughly halfway there, and he’s already learned a lot about himself. And he hopes others he’s encountered or who have watched his YouTube channel can learn something as well.

“My message to people isn’t if you want to be happy, you should walk for a long time,” Shields said. “It’s find your fit, even if it seems daunting or unrealistic. If you have something that you’ve dreamed about or thought sounds fun, maybe it won’t work, but try and see what happens. Even if you don’t end up doing what you originally set out to do, I can guarantee you can find things that you never anticipated happening that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

Shields knows he has.

“I’ve changed the trajectory by giving myself the confidence to know that if I want to do something, I can try it,” Shields said, “and if I enjoy it, I can probably make it happen. If I want to try it, well it can’t be harder than taking a year and a half to slowly walk across the country.”