Midlothian resident has a story to tell

Mirror report

What’s a middle school teacher to do when the story you want students to read doesn’t exist?

Midlothian resident Katie Proctor asked herself this same question and picked up a pen to write My Storied Year. She wrote to give a voice to the student that might be overlooked because of their disability or background, and to show children and adults alike that a little patience and compassion can change a life.

Seventh-grader Dragon Stewart has a lot of secrets. No one can know about his dyslexia, his mom’s illness, or his troubled home life. Not his teachers, not the social worker who keeps dropping by, and especially not the school bully Travis. When a compassionate English teacher discovers his talent for poetry, Dragon opens up in ways he never expected and discovers that everyone has a story worth telling. Even himself.

Fans of R.J. Palacio’s Wonder will be enthralled by Dragon’s heartwarming tale in My Storied Year.

“Thoughtful pacing provides a foundation for Dragon’s first-person narration, punctuated by short free-verse poems about his hopes and fears,” says Kirkus Reviews. “Dragon’s transformation from fly-under-the-radar, struggling student to brave friend and writer is gradual and satisfying... This story with curricular applications will be a mirror for kids with similar adverse childhood experiences including abuse and abandonment and a reminder to educators that they have great transformative powers.”

Proctor will be celebrating the release of My Storied Year with a series of virtual events and prize giveaways on Oct. 27.

At noon, she will hold “Lunch with a Librarian,” a Facebook live stream interview where readers can learn all about Katie and her new book. Viewers who comment will be entered to win a signed copy of My Storied Year.

Also on Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m., the Middle Grade Readers’ Lounge will be open with virtual activities for all ages and the opportunity to win a prize basket containing a signed copy of My Storied Year, a dragon plushie, stickers, and a set of original Rory’s Story Cubes. All virtual events will be hosted on facebook.com/KatieProctorAuthor.

Proctor has been a writer since the third grade when her teacher introduced poetry. Between then and now, she has been a fourth-grade teacher, a stay-at-home mom, and a lifestyle/literacy blogger at www.KatieProctorWrites.com.