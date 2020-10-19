Manna House Italy celebrates grand opening

Mirror report

ITALY — Manna House Italy opened its doors this weekend and invited the community to two days of exciting events.

On Saturday the entire family was invited for a full day of festivities to celebrate the opening of Manna House’s new food pantry and thrift store in Italy. A carnival-themed launch party was held complete with bounce houses, slides, food, and games.

Manna House Italy features a grocery-style food pantry where community members in need of assistance can browse and select the food items which they need. It also houses Heaven’s Attic, Manna House’s resale boutique. Heaven’s Attic is foundational to the success of Manna House as the shop’s proceeds are a primary source of funding for the organization’s operations and community outreach efforts.

“Manna House, like many local businesses, faced a huge challenge in 2020 navigating COVID and trying to get our new Italy location up and running,” explains Sissy Franklin, Executive Director of Manna House. “Our team pushed onward, knowing that this opening would have such a positive effect on the community and enable us to provide more food, essential items and services to families or individuals in need. We are so excited this day has finally come, and we look forward to celebrating!”

The weekend of festivities began during Italy ISD’s homecoming parade and pep rally on Friday. The parade kicked off at 2 p.m. at the high school and headed down Main Street to the dome. Manna House participated in the parade with a float and refrigerated box truck, and the team handed out 50% off Heaven’s Attic coupons.

Manna House is a community outreach organization founded in 1992 by a forward-thinking group of eighth-graders involved in a Problem Solvers project. Seeing a need in the lives of their fellow classmates and the city as a whole, the students developed the idea of a food pantry to provide assistance to the hungry. The students would go on to win an award for their idea. Local pastors and churches also recognized the need and came together to form Manna House.

Over the past 27 years, Manna House has served thousands of individuals and families, providing food, financial assistance, and other essential care to the people of Midlothian and Ellis County.

To learn more about Manna House and Heaven’s Attic, or to make a donation, visit www.mannahouseoutreach.org.