City Council OKs Railport incentive

The Midlothian City Council unanimously approved an economic development performance agreement for a 42-acre site in Railport Business Park at last Tuesday’s regular semi-monthly meeting.

At the recommendation of the Midlothian Economic Development Corporation, councilmembers OK’d an incentive of up to $800,000 for a company called LPC Midlothian I, LP for a project related to infrastructure improvements for new or expanded business enterprises.

MEDC CEO Kyle Kinateder told the council that LPC is a logistics property company — hence the initials — that is active across the state. Kinateder said LPC’s intent is to build 500,000 square feet of new industrial space and related infrastructure on that property. Kinateder said the intent is to construct two buildings on that site, but the plans have not yet been finalized.

In return for constructing the square footage by September 2022, MEDC will provide an infrastructure grant of $800,000. Kinateder said the funds will come from sales tax revenues dedicated to MEDC and the check won’t be cut until the structure or structures are in place.

The site is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and Railport Parkway, between the Google and Gerdau properties and catty-cornered from the Midlothian Business Park.

“It’s a great location,” Kinateder said. “You have a lot of visibility off of Highway 67 and this will be a very prominent building, or buildings, as you come into the community.”

The MEDC met on Sept. 21 and unanimously passed a resolution to approve the performance agreement that went before the City Council for final approval.

All councilmembers were present for the meeting in council chambers except Wayne Sibley, who participated by phone.

The next meeting of the City Council will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E.

Other items

• The council approved $5,000 in municipal hotel/motel tax funds for advertisement for the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce 2021 visitor guide and relocation magazine.

• Laura Terhune, president and CEO of the Midlothian Chamber, addressed the council on upcoming elections and mentioned the Chamber’s candidate forums which are posted on the Chamber’s website. Terhune also announced that the Chamber’s State of the City luncheon has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Midlothian Conference Center.

• A 5.823-acre property at 4861 Monroe Court in Crystal Forest Estates was changed from Agricultural to Single Family-2 zoning. Also approved was a specific use permit for a downtown specialty grocery store at 216 West Avenue F, adjacent to a new barbecue restaurant going in next door. A development agreement with Bloomfield Homes for the 22-acre Parkside North development alongside Onward Road was agreed to as well.

• An extended maintenance program from Motorola Solutions was continued in the amount of $65,617. The program covers the two-site radio system that serves the cities of Midlothian, Red Oak and Ovilla.

• The council agreed to the purchase of a new International dump truck, replacing a 2008 model. Using a $43,208 grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the city’s total cost is $68,338. Acceptance of the grant requires the old dump truck to be destroyed, city public works director Adam Mergener said.

• A professional services agreement with Freese and Nichols, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $75,000 was approved for the preparation of a water system risk and resilience assessment and an updated emergency response plan.

• The council agreed to list the city’s 2003 Spartan pumper with Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus at $29,900 with a 10-percent commission fee. Fire chief Dale McCaskill said the listing of the vehicle is likely to get more market value than a trade-in.

• A one-year contract was approved with Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 2 to provide fire and emergency medical services to their jurisdiction. ESD No. 2 basically serves the area within Midlothian Independent School District that is not in city limits, McCaskill said.

• A 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew was purchased for the fire department at a price of $52,179 from Rockdale Country Ford on the Buy Board contract. McCaskill said the department’s old 2007-model F-250 will be auctioned.

• A grant in the amount of $166,210 was awarded by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the city Parks & Recreation Department to fund an outdoor fitness court at Midlothian Sports Complex.