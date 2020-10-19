Midlothian NNO winners announced

Mirror report

The winners of Midlothian’s Annual National Night Out Children’s Poster Contest were introduced at awards ceremonies held on Monday at the Midlothian Conference Center.

Winners were selected for their depiction of the theme “Putting Unity in Community.”

Print category winners were: age 5-7, Easton Boyd, first place, Eathan Oursler, second place, Gracie Oliver, third place; age 8-10, Kendall Rodriquez, first place, Emberlyn Broder, second place, Ellie Oliver, third place; age 11-13, April Walter, first place, Elijah Oliver, second place, and Haley Walter, third place. Winner of the digital category was Hannah Faith Hughes, age 13.

In all, 14 neighborhoods participated in this year’s observance, which took place throughout the city on Oct. 6.

According to event organizer, Curtis “Scott” Hughes, Community Services and Crime Prevention Officer, about a thousand people participated in Midlothian this year.

Awards for neighborhoods with the most participants went to: Mockingbird/Park Place, first place; Crystal Forest Estates, second place, and Overlook Estates, third place.