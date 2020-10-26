Busy crossing draws scrutiny

The city of Midlothian has been looking at ways to control downtown traffic at the intersection of North 8th Street and West Avenue F for the last two years, and the adoption this year of the city’s downtown master plan has moved the intersection to the front burner.

Assistant city manager Clyde Melick said concern about this intersection has increased as the city develops its downtown master plan. Because 8th Street is the main entrance and exit to downtown on the north end, it contains a high amount of relatively fast-moving traffic, and the lack of sight lines makes this intersection dangerous for pedestrians.

Because of that, refining 8th Street is a high-priority catalyst project within the downtown master plan, Melick said. The street is classified as a pedestrian corridor.

Possible solutions for the intersection include a pedestrian hybrid beacon, standard stop sign, signalized stop sign with a flashing red light, or a traffic signal if the need arises.

At the Oct. 13 Midlothian City Council meeting, councilmember Mike Rodgers voiced his opposition to a four-way stop at that intersection, saying it would back traffic up into the already-busy intersection of 8th and Main Streets. Rodgers favored a flashing yellow with a red light for pedestrians.

Councilmembers agreed that the use of black L-shaped mast arms to suspend the lights is preferable to hanging them from cables from an aesthetic point of view. Melick said the cost of these arms is about $75,000 each, and two of them would be needed.

Melick also mentioned the alignment of parking at downtown businesses along 8th Street. He said that parking is presently at a 60-degree angle and should be realigned to 45 degrees to aid people backing out. Melick also said that a couple of handicap parking spots need to be added downtown as well.

Councilmember Ted Miller suggested converting the parking pots nearest the intersection to handicap parking, which will keep those spots vacant most of the time and improve visibility.

But councilmember Clark Wickliffe pointed out that wheelchair ramps would have to be added at those spots, and Rodgers said a number of vehicles driven by handicapped people are often larger and would block vision.