Midlothian Chamber schedules events

Registration is now open for the 2020 Midlothian Chamber of Commerce “State of the City” Luncheon which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Midlothian Conference Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno and City Manager Chris Dick will each speak on how city leadership is managing quality economic growth, ensuring safety and providing needed services to residents, businesses and visitors.

This event will be both in-person and virtual (live-streamed) via Zoom. The presentation will feature a shared screen so viewers can see the presentation clearly. Virtual attendees will receive login instructions upon registration.

All seating is general admission. The cost of attending the event is: Registered Chamber Member - $25; Prepaid Non-Member - $35; and Non-registered / Walk-in - $40.

The presenting sponsor of the event is Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Additional sponsorships ranging from $100 to $400 are available.

By attending this event, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending this event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.

Auction to be Nov. 19

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Annual Auction & Dinner will be held at Midlothian Conference Center on Thursday, Nov. 19 starting at 5 p.m.

The Chamber’s Annual Auction gives members of the Midlothian business community an opportunity to gather (safely) and enjoy an evening while supporting Business Education and Advocacy programs. This event has limited capacity, so be sure to reserve your spot soon.

In the interest of guests' safety, a location was selected that allows spaced seating so social distancing is achieved by all throughout the evening.

Individual tickets will be $100 each, and $850 for a table of eight.

Donations may be submitted online at: https://midlothianchamber.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/MidlothianChamberofCommerceAnnualAuctionDinner/DonateItemtoAuction/tabid/1190848/Default.aspx .

For more information, please call the Chamber at 972-723-8600 or 972-723-8600, or email the Chamber at allie@midlothianchamber.org .