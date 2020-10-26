Lions Club pancake breakfast Nov. 7

The Midlothian Lions Club will hold its semi-annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Midlothian Civic Center at 224 South 11th Street.

However, this upcoming event has a different twist. The breakfast will be held in a drive-thru pick-up format because of precautions against COVID-19 and will take place from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser to support various Lions Club charities and Lions Club International causes. Tickets at the entrance will be $5, with $2 presold tickets available from any Midlothian Lions member. Tickets are available at the Kevin O’Teter Agency-Farmers Insurance located at 509 George Hopper Road.

In addition, the Lions will hold a raffle for a CZ 712G2 semi-auto shotgun supplied by co-sponsor SWFA Outdoors, with raffle tickets being sold for $10 each or five tickets for $40. The drawing will occur at the end of the event. Raffle winner must be of legal age and status to participate.

All proceeds will help with the club’s service to the community such as supporting the Texas Lions Camp for disabled children, children who battle cancer, who have type one diabetes and other major childhood illnesses. The Midlothian Lions also provide support for Manna House, senior adults, and more.

The Lions also give scholarships to graduating Midlothian ISD high school seniors, provide glasses for needy children, and check the eyes of preschool children with the new high-tech SPOT device.