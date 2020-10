Mirror report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will not hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in Corsicana on Nov. 10 due to the coronavirus.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.