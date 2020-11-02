Ground broken for new Jordan Run phase

Mirror report

Ground has been broken for Jordan Run Estates Phase IV, a ranch estate project offering 74 one-acre home sites in the ETJ (Extra Territorial Jurisdiction) of Midlothian.

HSM Jordan Run Estates IV LLC, a limited liability company created and managed by Steve Donosky, President of HSM Dalcon, Inc., purchased the 99-acre property that is located off of Norrell Road and Katrina Run, south of FM 875 and approximately two miles west of FM 663. Carnegie Homes and Elmwood Custom Homes are the featured builders.

“We anticipate Jordan Run Estates Phase IV will be a very successful project for several reasons,” Donosky noted. “First, there is a shortage of acreage lots in Midlothian. Second, the previous phases of Jordan Run Estates were very successful and became very desirable neighborhoods. Third, there is currently huge demand for new homes with acreage.

“Company relocations such as Google and the new Methodist Hospital are bringing thousands of high paying jobs to the area. We expect to sell out quickly as home purchase reservations are already being taken by our featured builders.”

Lots are scheduled for delivery in the fall of 2021, and homes will be available for the 2022 spring selling season.

Features of Jordan Run Estates include:

• Homes in the high $300,000s to high $400,000s price range

• Large open lots with plenty of space for outdoor living and gardening

• Underground utilities and manicured streetscapes

• No city taxes

• Quick access to Highway 67 and Highway 287

• Nearby grocery and retail shopping areas, medical care and hospitals, parks and recreation

• Excellent education in the Midlothian Independent School District