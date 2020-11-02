Area sailor participates in COVID mobilization

Mirror report

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — A 2007 graduate of Mansfield High School and 2020 Tarrant County College Fire Academy graduate and native of Mansfield is serving at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility as part of the largest mobilization of reservists in Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) history. The mobilization is tied directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Anderson is one of the reserve sailors deployed to the Navy’s four public shipyards as part of the Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) program.

Established in 2005 to augment the Navy’s organic civilian shipyard workforce in times of need, SurgeMain has 2,200 enlisted reserve sailors and 240 reserve officers across 75 units.