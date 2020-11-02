Christmas raffle promotes local business

With lots of economic uncertainty in the air due to COVID-19 and this week’s elections, promoting local small businesses is more important than ever this holiday season.

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has launched its first-ever Christmas Spirit Raffle encouraging residents to shop locally. Local stores are putting together holiday wreaths, tabletop trees, and full-size trees to display in their stores during the month of November.

Shoppers may purchase raffle tickets in these stores for $5 each to win their favorite displays throughout the entire month of November. Each location will announce their winners on Dec. 2. The Chamber will announce all winners on social media.

Proceeds of the raffle will be donated to the Christmas Angel Tree coordinated by Manna House. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts to families that may not be able to provide surprises for their little ones this year.

“The Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to be a catalyst for local economy and provide resources for local businesses and the community,” said Amy Tounget with Tounget Insurance Agency. “The Christmas Spirit Raffle will do both.”

Midlothian businesses are buzzing with excitement to participate in the “shop local” campaign. Small businesses took immense hits during the economic downturn and have begun the long road to recovery.

“Shopping local this holiday season will have a significant positive impact on the small businesses that give Midlothian its small-town charm,” Interspect Home Inspection’s Tasha Reed said.

The following businesses are participating, and more are expected to join:

• Amy Tounget Insurance Company

• Blue Line Pest Police

• Cave’s Jewelry

• Centennial Roofing

• Century 21/Judge Fite

• Elite Footcare

• ElmWood Homes

• EXP Realty

• Fairway Mortgage

• First Financial Bank

• Growing Ideas Florist

• Higginbotham Brothers/ACE Hardware

• Interspect Home Inspections

• Jimmy John’s

• Keller Williams

• Lagree Theory Fitness

• Lola’s Beauty Boutique

• Long Family Dental

• McKnight Insurance

• Mona Leigh Studio & Mona Leigh Home

• Old Republic Title Company

• On the Cutting Edge Engravers

• Pinnacle Bank

• Rally Sportswear

• Relic + Root

• Texas State Optical