Parktopia features dinner and a movie on Friday

Mirror report

Midlothian’s second-annual Parktopia happens this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street.

This free, family-fun event includes a burger box from sponsors In-N-Out Burger (while supplies last) and a showing of the movie “Toy Story 4.”

Event-goers should bring chairs and blankets.

Everyone is asked to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, including staying in small groups, social distancing and wearing a facemask.

The Midlothian City Council on Oct. 27 approved rescheduling of the event, which had been originally slated to take place on July 24.

The first Parktopia event in 2019, in recognition of National Parks & Recreation Month, offered football and soccer games, kite flying, frisbee, jump roping and other recreational games.

For questions, contact Midlothian Parks and Recreation at 972-775-7177.