City closes sale on Lawson buildings

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian has closed on the purchase of two downtown properties that was approved in October by City Council.

Located at 301 and 211 West Main Street, the buildings encompass a total of 44,000 square feet.

“We hope this inspires even more investment in downtown,” Mayor Richard Reno said of the purchase,

The Council will discuss plans for future use of the buildings at a workshop to be held on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The City’s Downtown Master Plan will serve as a guidebook for envisioning how the space can be used.

“We are excited to continue the planning process for the revitalization of downtown,” Mayor Reno said. “We welcome this opportunity to brainstorm with developers, business owners and residents.”

Watch for workshop announcements on the City’s Facebook page and/or go the City’s website and sign up for email notifications and agendas, www.midlothian.tx.us .