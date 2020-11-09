Chamber auction, dinner to be Nov. 19

Mirror report

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Annual Auction & Dinner will be held at Midlothian Conference Center at 1 Community Circle Drive on Thursday, Nov. 19 starting at 5 p.m.

The Chamber’s Annual Auction gives members of the Midlothian business community an opportunity to gather (safely) and enjoy an evening while supporting Business Education and Advocacy programs. This event has limited capacity, so be sure to reserve your spot soon.

In the interest of guests' safety, a location was selected that allows spaced seating so social distancing is achieved by all throughout the evening.

Individual tickets will be $100 each, and $850 for a table of eight.

Donations may be submitted online at: https://midlothianchamber.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/MidlothianChamberofCommerceAnnualAuctionDinner/DonateItemtoAuction/tabid/1190848/Default.aspx

For more information, please call the Chamber at 972-723-8600 or 972-723-8600, or email the Chamber at allie@midlothianchamber.org.

Sponsors of the event include First Financial Bank, Frost Bank, Methodist Midlothian, Rally Sportswear LLC, Leasing Impressions, Texas Ace Heating & Air, Access Self Storage and Truck Rental, Gerdau, Martin Marietta, Park Place Motorcars Arlington, The UPS Store, Linebarger Attorneys at Law and Ellis County Title Company.