Khristine Van Heijzen and her daughters Evelyn and Charlotte enjoy burgers provided by In-N-Out before watching Toy Story 4 at Midlothian’s second-annual Parktopia held last Friday at Community Park. The weather cooperated for the event, which had been originally scheduled to take place on July 24 but was postponed because of COVID-19 precautions. [City of Midlothian]