COVID-19 testing in Midlothian scheduled

Mirror report

The city of Midlothian has announced that a free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will take place on both Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at the Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle.

Testing will be provided by the Texas Military Department, which includes members of the Texas Army and Air National Guard and the Texas State Guard.

This testing site uses the saliva method, with results available in 24 to 48 hours. Registration on site is available, or appointments may be scheduled in advance by visiting curative.com.

Please enter and exit the Conference Center parking lot from the U.S. Highway 287 service road.