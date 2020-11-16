Manna House ramps up holiday support

Mirror report

Each year, Manna House provides Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance for families in need. This year, they will be providing Thanksgiving meal kits for Ellis County families, as well as gifts for children through the Christmas Angel Tree program. They are in need of food and monetary donations for Thanksgiving, as well as sponsors for the children on the Angel Tree.

Manna House strives to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in Ellis County. This year, they will be putting together complete meal kits for families that request assistance. Manna House is now accepting food donations from their needs list ( mannahouseoutreach.com/thanksgiving ), or a monetary donation of $75 provides a complete meal kit for one family. Donations for Thanksgiving meal kits are due by Monday, Nov. 23.

Manna House also annually provides Christmas gifts for children in the community through their Christmas Angel Tree. They are accepting sign ups for children in need through Monday, Nov. 30. Parents wishing to sign up can visit Manna House Midlothian at 3241A Robinson Road, or call the office at 972-775-1800.

In addition, Manna House is in need of donors who will sponsor a child. Individuals, families, church groups, businesses, or any other group can choose a child from the Angel Tree and personally shop for them or make a donation of $75 for gifts to be purchased. Stop by Manna House Midlothian, call the office, or learn more at MannaHouseOutreach.com/angeltree. The final day to sponsor a child or donate will be Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Manna House is a community outreach organization created in 1992 that serves those in need in Midlothian, Italy, and surrounding areas in Ellis County. Each year, Manna provides more than 10,000 meals to families in need, helps 650 families with utility bills to keep the power on, and assists families with prescription medication costs.